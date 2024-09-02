IN PICS | Chidimma Adetshina’s winning looks at Miss Universe Nigeria

Having gone through pageant boot camp on Crown Chasers, if there was anyone prepared for a green screen recording it would be Adetshina. For her video announcing her voting number for the pageant, she keeps it simple in black. Knowing there is bright lighting and a green screen, she avoided highly saturated colours that would clash with the set-up, or pale tones that would wash her out. Instead, the all black ensemble complements her skin tone, topped with a thick matching headband that creates a visual effect that does not bounce back any light or equipment.
Dominating headlines with questions about the nationalities of her mother and father and her run in Miss SA, Chidimma Adetshina had the last laugh against her detractors when she took the Miss Universe Nigeria crown.
Adopting her minimal style and love for looks that accentuate her frame and legs, we look at the fabrics, accessories and dresses that led her to win the title.
GREAT ANNOUNCEMENTS
To let the world know she would accept the invitation to vie for the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, Adetshina wore a sweetheart burgundy dress. We see her love for skin-bearing ensembles with the off-the-shoulder sleeves while the rouched details give it an eye-catching modern detail.
VERY MINDFUL
Having gone through pageant boot camp on Crown Chasers, if there was anyone prepared for a green screen recording it would be Adetshina. For her video announcing her voting number for the pageant, she keeps it simple in black. Knowing there is bright lighting and a green screen, she avoided highly saturated colours that would clash with the set-up, or pale tones that would wash her out. Instead, the all black ensemble complements her skin tone, topped with a thick matching headband that creates a visual effect that does not bounce back any light or equipment.
KEEP IT SIMPLE
Pageant queens are revered for a minimalistic approach to glamour, which we see in Adetshina's look for her first shoot for the pageant. While the cocktail dress is a great colour for her, the decorative flower that sits on her crotch is an awkward choice. However, she shines in styling down the look with modest halo earrings and matching gold arm cuffs.
MONOCHROMATIC QUEEN
She continues this style staple for video interviews. Adetshina keeps it clean and classy in a blush two-piece outfit that pops out elegantly in the dark earthy shades of the podcast and video studio. The crop top is a youthful choice, fitting for the relaxed environment she's in, while the high-waisted wide leg trousers create a formal appeal to the minimal look. Her scarf creates a visually stunning effect that replaces a jacket or shawl that would be too dated for her approach to style.
THESE LEGS WERE MADE FOR WALKING
Adetshina's signature hair is best complemented by a distinct silhouette with tight-fitting ensembles. When opting for a floor length dress, she goes for a festive tassel knit dress that allows her to show off her legs and does not crop her height.
CANARY QUEEN
Gearing up for the preliminary rounds, Adetshina wows in a canary yellow plume dress that is festival ready. Avoiding the usual simplicity in her outfits, the Maryam Elisha dress features diamonds that create the winged bra illusion in the front, highlights the high to low waistline and balances the visual effect with diamonds trickled down her feathered train.
THE PHOENIX
Encompassing the looks throughout her run, the dazzling finale look captures elements of flare seen on Nigerian red carpets.
The golden dress features intricate sequin patterns with trickles of red jewels and pieces that create a fiery finish to her crowning ensemble.
