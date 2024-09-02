Limpopo Boy got to do more than teach the minister how to dance as they engaged in a conversation he said he will never forget.
"We talked a lot about the importance of dance and arts in preserving our culture and engaging with the youth. The minister shared his vision for the arts in South Africa and how he believes in supporting local talent," he said.
"I think he’s made a significant impact as a minister. His efforts to highlight and support the arts have been noticeable. He’s using his platform to give more visibility to the creative industries, which is something we’ve needed for a long time. He’s also very hands-on and genuinely interested in the wellbeing of artists, which is refreshing."
Limpopo Boy's manager Brenden Maseko said the minister's support was validating for artists and aspiring artists.
"I couldn't be prouder of the incredible journey we've been on. Limpopo Boy's success is a testament to his talent, hard work and dedication to the art of dance. This acknowledgment not only validates his efforts but also shines a spotlight on the potential of South African dance to inspire and connect people from all walks of life," he said.
"We are deeply grateful for the minister's support and look forward to continuing this journey, taking South African dance to even greater heights. The best is yet to come."
WATCH | Limpopo Boy teaches Gayton McKenzie the viral ‘yebo yebo’ dance
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Limpopo Boy is beaming with pride after he found himself teaching sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie how to dance.
At the Cultural and Creative Industries Sector Bosberaad, the minister invited the dancer to lunch and requested a dance lesson.
"I was surprised and excited. It’s not every day you get to teach a high-profile figure like a minister. I felt a mix of nervousness and pride because it was a big deal, but I was also confident in my ability to teach him and make it a fun experience," Limpopo Boy told TshisaLIVE.
"The minister was very enthusiastic and open-minded. He approached the dance lessons with a lot of energy and was eager to learn. I was impressed by how quickly he picked up the moves."
Watch the video below:
Limpopo Boy got to do more than teach the minister how to dance as they engaged in a conversation he said he will never forget.
"We talked a lot about the importance of dance and arts in preserving our culture and engaging with the youth. The minister shared his vision for the arts in South Africa and how he believes in supporting local talent," he said.
"I think he’s made a significant impact as a minister. His efforts to highlight and support the arts have been noticeable. He’s using his platform to give more visibility to the creative industries, which is something we’ve needed for a long time. He’s also very hands-on and genuinely interested in the wellbeing of artists, which is refreshing."
Limpopo Boy's manager Brenden Maseko said the minister's support was validating for artists and aspiring artists.
"I couldn't be prouder of the incredible journey we've been on. Limpopo Boy's success is a testament to his talent, hard work and dedication to the art of dance. This acknowledgment not only validates his efforts but also shines a spotlight on the potential of South African dance to inspire and connect people from all walks of life," he said.
"We are deeply grateful for the minister's support and look forward to continuing this journey, taking South African dance to even greater heights. The best is yet to come."
After teaching the minister how to dance, Limpopo Boy is looking to tick off renowned artists Trevor Noah and Black Coffee from his list.
The dream is not far-fetched as he's been travelling beyond borders with dance. He is touring Europe and is set to take on Asia in November.
"It’s been incredible. Travelling has opened my eyes to how much people appreciate our culture and dance abroad. I’ve had the chance to perform in front of diverse audiences, and the reception has been overwhelming. It’s also been a learning experience, as I’ve been able to see how dance is celebrated in different cultures," he said.
"Internationally there’s a deep respect and curiosity for what we do, and people are eager to learn and engage. Locally while there is appreciation, it can sometimes feel like we’re taken for granted, and the support isn’t as strong as it should be. But I believe that’s changing as more people recognise the value of our arts."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos