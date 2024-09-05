Family, friends, colleagues and supporters of TV and radio broadcaster and producer Thabiso Sikwane will gather to pay their respects on Friday. She died on August 31.
An “African Bright” dress theme with strictly no black has been set for her memorial and funeral service set to take place on Friday at 3C Ministries Church in Irene, Centurion, at 9am.
A private cremation ceremony will be held at a later date.
Sikwane’s cause of death has not been revealed, but when her ex-husband and father of her children DJ Fresh expressed his grief at her passing, he said her death was related to a cardiac event.
'African Bright': Strictly no black clothes at Thabiso Sikwane's memorial and funeral services
The services for TV and radio personality will be held on Friday
Image: Instagram/Thabiso Sikwane
