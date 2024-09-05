Entertainment

'African Bright': Strictly no black clothes at Thabiso Sikwane's memorial and funeral services

The services for TV and radio personality will be held on Friday

05 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane has died.
Broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane has died.
Image: Instagram/Thabiso Sikwane

Family, friends, colleagues and supporters of TV and radio broadcaster and producer Thabiso Sikwane will gather to pay their respects on Friday. She died on August 31.

An “African Bright” dress theme with strictly no black has been set for her memorial and funeral service set to take place on Friday at 3C Ministries Church in Irene, Centurion, at 9am.

A private cremation ceremony will be held at a later date.   

Sikwane’s cause of death has not been revealed, but when her ex-husband and father of her children DJ Fresh expressed his grief at her passing, he said her death was related to a cardiac event.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d