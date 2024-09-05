“I find her quite similar to Yvonne from BET’s Redemption. I start to wonder if these traits are something I bring out in my characters. Like Yvonne, who is ambitious and pushes people to be their best, Ayanda shares that drive. However, when I consider Kefilwe from Scandal!, she was a free spirit who just happened to be mixed up with the wrong people. So, she is quite different from these other characters. I think the common thread is that I often play strong characters.”
Pearl Modiadie bags acting role on Showmax's 'Law, Love and Betrayal'
Journalist
Image: MASI LOSI
Pearl Modiadie has landed an acting role in a Showmax Original legal drama Law, Love and Betrayal (LLB).
Though she is popularly known as a media personality, Pearl is no stranger to acting as she's had stints on etv's Scandal! and BET’s Redemption. She's expected to captivate audiences playing the character of Ayanda Gumede-Williams, a brilliant lawyer working at her father's law firm, Gumede & Associates.
Speaking of how she prepared for the role, Pearl said she delved into emotional research, drawing from her own experiences of love, betrayal, and ambition. She found similarities between Ayanda and her previous characters, like Yvonne from Redemption, but also discovered distinct traits that set Ayanda apart.
“I think more of my research goes into emotional research rather than factual details. When it comes to facts and lawyers, we can only go as far as the script gives us. I had to dig deep to understand Ayanda’s character. I had to recall what it’s like to want something so badly and to fight for what you truly love. To be in love and have it not work out, to invest in friendships and then to be betrayed. To know the experience of winning and achieving your goals. I had to dig deep, remember those moments in my life and add into this character,” she said.
“I find her quite similar to Yvonne from BET’s Redemption. I start to wonder if these traits are something I bring out in my characters. Like Yvonne, who is ambitious and pushes people to be their best, Ayanda shares that drive. However, when I consider Kefilwe from Scandal!, she was a free spirit who just happened to be mixed up with the wrong people. So, she is quite different from these other characters. I think the common thread is that I often play strong characters.”
Apart from having scored a new gig, Pearl said working alongside renowned thespian Nimrod Nkosi has been an experience she will never forget.
“He is amazing! Nimrod is such a great actor, and I truly enjoyed working with him. I met him a long time ago when he interviewed me on his talk show on Soweto TV. He didn't remember that. However, he recognised me from Zaziwa. I think our on-screen dynamics will really shine through.”
She said with all cast members having brought their A-game, it made her also put her best foot forward.
“Working alongside someone like Nimrod Nkosi was quite special. Dineo Rasedile, who has been in the industry for a decade, takes on her first adult role here. Because she looks young, she’s often been cast in younger roles, so seeing her shine in this new role was truly exciting. I think beautiful television is what we’ve created. That’s what I’m really excited about.”
