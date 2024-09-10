The drama between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto continues to escalate.
The back-and-forth between the artists has sparked a heated debate in the music industry, with fans and fellow artists weighing in. The controversy has highlighted the importance of clear communication, contracts and fair compensation in the music industry.
Hours after Samthing Soweto denied Maphorisa's claims about giving him the masters to his album Isiphithiphiti, saying he paid him a fee, Maphorisa has taken to his X timeline with guns blazing yet again.
Maphorisa has accused Samthing Soweto of trying to “win everything” by owning all the masters, and revealed he had asked Samthing Soweto to send an invoice two to three years ago to settle payments.
“Samthing Soweto please don't make us kids. I asked you on the phone two to three years ago to send me an invoice. Let's also pay you the way you paid us with Isphitiphiti so we can pay you and be square. Why do you want to win everything? Why do you want to own all the masters? Does it makes sense? Do we work for you?
“Send an invoice so we can pay you for Amantombazane and Emcimbini so we can be square, so we can be fair. The money you sent us, we can give your money back. We will send the money back to you and own the masters. You are acting clever, don't make us stupid. Don't act like you're the victim in this situation.
“If we own the masters and give you your money, you're going to lose. I'm tired of this back and forth. You didn't want the song to be out because you wanted to sabotage us, now you're hot and people know your character so you want to explain yourself.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | DJ Maphorisa fires back at Samthing Soweto again amid song credit controversy
‘We will send the money back to you and own the masters. You are acting clever’
Journalist
Image: X
The drama between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto continues to escalate.
The back-and-forth between the artists has sparked a heated debate in the music industry, with fans and fellow artists weighing in. The controversy has highlighted the importance of clear communication, contracts and fair compensation in the music industry.
Hours after Samthing Soweto denied Maphorisa's claims about giving him the masters to his album Isiphithiphiti, saying he paid him a fee, Maphorisa has taken to his X timeline with guns blazing yet again.
Maphorisa has accused Samthing Soweto of trying to “win everything” by owning all the masters, and revealed he had asked Samthing Soweto to send an invoice two to three years ago to settle payments.
“Samthing Soweto please don't make us kids. I asked you on the phone two to three years ago to send me an invoice. Let's also pay you the way you paid us with Isphitiphiti so we can pay you and be square. Why do you want to win everything? Why do you want to own all the masters? Does it makes sense? Do we work for you?
“Send an invoice so we can pay you for Amantombazane and Emcimbini so we can be square, so we can be fair. The money you sent us, we can give your money back. We will send the money back to you and own the masters. You are acting clever, don't make us stupid. Don't act like you're the victim in this situation.
“If we own the masters and give you your money, you're going to lose. I'm tired of this back and forth. You didn't want the song to be out because you wanted to sabotage us, now you're hot and people know your character so you want to explain yourself.”
Watch the video below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos