Media personality Carol Bouwer has revealed the Miss World South Africa date and venue.
Miss World South Africa is back for a second iteration under Bouwer whose media business includes The Mbokodo Awards, Motswako, the African Odyssey and now for a second year running Miss World.
The event will be hosted on October 5 at Sun City, North West.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bouwer said she has been supported by Sun International and other sponsors in her quest to build future leaders out of smart pageant girls.
“Thirty years ago I travelled around the world gathering memories with the finalists. A journey that started in the Seychelles and culminated at Sun City. I am honoured to return to a place I view as central to pageantry on the continent.”
Jacqui Mofokeng, Miss South Africa in 1993, changed perceptions of beauty. Some people were affronted by the idea of a beautiful woman whose intellect was without question.
“We are getting ready for finale week. The set is designed and we are excited to welcome everyone to see our finalists. Truly a remarkable group. Seeing South Africa crown someone who will help us win the Miss World crown,” said Bouwer.
She's looking forward to the pageant and there aren't any changes, just growth.
Asked what role the new Miss World South Africa will play after the crowning, she said: “Foremost, she is going to represent us at Miss World and second, she is going to engage our nation at all critical points throughout the year as a role model, a speaker, a builder and a helping hand where needed.”
Media personality Carol Bouwer reveals Miss World SA date and venue
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Media personality Carol Bouwer has revealed the Miss World South Africa date and venue.
Miss World South Africa is back for a second iteration under Bouwer whose media business includes The Mbokodo Awards, Motswako, the African Odyssey and now for a second year running Miss World.
The event will be hosted on October 5 at Sun City, North West.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bouwer said she has been supported by Sun International and other sponsors in her quest to build future leaders out of smart pageant girls.
“Thirty years ago I travelled around the world gathering memories with the finalists. A journey that started in the Seychelles and culminated at Sun City. I am honoured to return to a place I view as central to pageantry on the continent.”
Jacqui Mofokeng, Miss South Africa in 1993, changed perceptions of beauty. Some people were affronted by the idea of a beautiful woman whose intellect was without question.
“We are getting ready for finale week. The set is designed and we are excited to welcome everyone to see our finalists. Truly a remarkable group. Seeing South Africa crown someone who will help us win the Miss World crown,” said Bouwer.
She's looking forward to the pageant and there aren't any changes, just growth.
Asked what role the new Miss World South Africa will play after the crowning, she said: “Foremost, she is going to represent us at Miss World and second, she is going to engage our nation at all critical points throughout the year as a role model, a speaker, a builder and a helping hand where needed.”
WATCH | R100k campaign started for Miss Universe Nigeria finalist Ufa Dania to visit SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos