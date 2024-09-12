'South Africa is doing so much winning' — Mzansi celebrates Tyla's VMA award

Mzansi is beaming with pride after Tyla's VMA win.
The South African-born singer won the MTV Video Music Award 2024 for Best Afrobeats at Wednesday night’s ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
She makes history as the first female African Artist, as well as the first South African artist to win a VMA.
Tyla has topped trending lists as Mzansi stars took to their timelines to praise her for the win.
Read some of the social media posts below:
