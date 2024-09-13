Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini is celebrating 100,000 followers on YouTube.
Real name Zakhele Madida, Zakes is known for his songs Osama, Imali, Bum Bum and more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zakes said he credits the evolution of his music to collaboration by allowing young people to inspire his creativity. He said he's the oldest in the studio and he allowed himself to be a student again, and to be inspired by young people and for him to inspire them.
“I think that's the evolution right there. That's why after 20 years in the music industry I'm still on top. I think what stands out for me will be my music video The Ghetto. It's really my story and it's the first video I've directed. When I look at the comments and how it makes people feel when they see the video, I think that's the highlight.”
Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini celebrates 100,000 YouTube subscribers
LISTEN | Zakes Bantwini celebrates 20 years in the music industry with an eye on an Oscar next
Zakes expressed gratitude to his YouTube subscribers after reaching 100,000, and thanked key industry figures at Universal Music SA and Mayonie Productions who have supported him.
“I posted celebrating it. I didn't think it was a big deal. I'm only realising it now it's a big deal. I think I'll celebrate the milestone by having dinner. I'm sure I'll have a party to celebrate my YouTube channel.”
The singer said his new target is 1-million subscribers.
“There are so many ideas with my team we are going to be putting on my channel, specially pushing dance music. You'll see more content and most of my interviews will be on my channel.”
