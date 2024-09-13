NaakMusiQ will be jetting off to South Korea for his Afro Music Festival tour, set to take place on September 16 and 17.
The musician and actor, real name Anga Makhubalo, is known for songs such as Sthandwa Sam featuring KG Smallz and DJ Tira. They'll be jetting off to perform at Afro Feuer Songtan, Sauce Bar Seoul and Club Avalon Songtan in South Korea.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, NaakMusiQ said: “Good music as always. Both of us have a lot of unreleased gems that we can’t wait to test drive. We’ve toured around Africa quite a bit but it’s the first time internationally”.
He says his latest song Sthandwa Sam has been well received and is receiving high rotation on the airwaves,
“The reception to Sthandwa Sam has been great. We are getting a lot of people sending videos of them dancing to the song, positive response,” said NaakMusiQ.
“There are a few more singles we are putting together but we cannot say when they’ll be dropped. But it’s good music as always.”
NaakMusiQ jetting off to South Korea for tour
Image: Supplied
Early this year, NaakMusiQ told TshisaLIVE, he's not scared to take on white collar exhibition fighter Phumlani Njilo after he challenged him to a celebrity boxing match.
A source revealed to TshisaLIVE that the actor and DJ's management was negotiating a contract with Phumlani to fight at the Durban July pre-party on July 5.
NaakMusiQ holds the championship belt after winning his bout against rapper Cassper Nyovest in 2022, and Phumlani has one loss and seven wins, which include his fight against rapper Big Zulu and Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala.
When TshisaLIVE asked NaakMusiQ if he was willing to accept Phumlani's challenge he answered. “Yes, I’d definitely take up the offer to fight him.”
NaakMusiQ has shifted gears in his career. He played lead in Netflix's Smart Casuals, and has penetrated the international market as an Afro house DJ.
“I’ve completely shifted from the sound everyone knew me for and have embarked on a new journey making Afro house, which has a particularly big reach in Europe and other parts of the world,” he said.
