Brickz pens heartfelt letter to his late friend Mapaputsi

Convicted kwaito star Brickz penned a heartfelt letter to his late friend Mapaputsi which was read out at the musician's funeral on Saturday.
Musicians, kwaito legends, family, friends and industry moguls gathered at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto, to give Sandile Ngwenya, aka Mapaputsi, a final send off.
Among the mourners were Nhlanhla Lux, Dumisani Dlamini, DJ Sbu, Thobela Dlamini, Israel Matseke Zulu and many other celebrities.
Mapaputsi died last week Friday after a short illness. Brickz, aka Sipho Ndlovu, was Mapaputsi's friend, sent a letter to be read in honour of the Izinja hit maker.
“The first time I met Mapaputsi was through a friend, Kutloano, who used to own a salon where I'd do my hair because I was in a choir, Sandile saw a soldier in me, our friendship wasn't perfect we had disagreement and the one that stood out was me not being credited on his debut single Izinja, but a few years later we were in on good terms. He was a brother to me,” wrote Brickz.
Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe was the MC at the service.
DJ Sbu Leope shared his memories of Mapaputsi. “I knew him through a friend Khabazela, he would poke fun at me for having a husky voice and about the township I come from. Mapaputsi was a fun person, he had a sense of humour. I remember quite well he sold me his first car, which was my first car (Golf 2), then he introduced me to Brown Dash. My first time going to Swaziland was through him,” he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
DJ Sbu also gave artists advice, saying they need to research the industry they are in. “To amapiano guys I know excitement is on a high while you recording your hot singles but please learn from our mistakes. Read your contracts because things can go south in a second, I was there before and I've also endured the worst in the music industry, so lets learn from our mistakes,” he said.
Actor Israel Matseke Zulu, aka Ma'Orange, also shares his memories of Mapaputsi, “I'm standing here as a representative, I think I'm a kwaito artist. I've been to many funerals of kwaito stars, it's very painful . I love music but I hate the system. I'm a problem because I'm not part of the system. I've learnt that guys in the industry are back-stabbers”, he said.
Mapaputsi was laid to rest in West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.
