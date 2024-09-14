The Dr Esther Mahlangu Art Studio has officially opened its doors.
The opening attracted hundreds of people from different walks of life, including media personality Carol Bouwer, actors Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge and Miss World SA contestants who came dressed in colourful traditional wear that added to the kaleidoscope of culture and heritage on the day.
The Dr Esther Mahlangu Art Studio was officially handed over to the renowned artist at her home in Siyabuswa on Thursday afternoon. The studio is a tribute to Mahlangu's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the IsiNdebele heritage through her artistic work.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bouwer said Mahlangu will celebrate her iconic 90th birthday in 2025 and “it warms the heart to imagine that she will also be celebrating a full year of her new art studio that opened its doors this week to commemorate Heritage Month in the most fitting way possible”.
“The legend that is Dr Mahlangu has achieved global success through many historic moments, from beautifying top motoring brands with her unmistakable art to having exhibitions in international art spaces as well as collaborating with premium South African brand Carol Bouwer Bags for a limited range of locally-manufactured bags,” she said.
Dr Esther Mahlangu's newly opened art studio attracts Miss World SA hopefuls
“The Mpumalanga-born culture icon has been a beacon of hope and a symbol of true identity for our her people long before the end of apartheid induced isolation. Dr Esther Mahlangu has been making art since she was at the tender age of 10 and her work has gone on to place South Africa and the Ndebele people at the forefront of culture and art. Carol Bouwer handbags are bespoke handcrafted designer bags made in Cape Town showcasing the best in African raw materials while ensuring the highest standards and conservation adherence at all times,” Bouwer said.
“The love began after Dr Esther Mahlangu was the recipient of Mbokodo Women in the Arts award in 2012, a platform I founded that has been celebrating women who have used and continue to use their work in the arts to inspire, empower and educate. We then collaborated for a limited-range of bags that bear the iconic paintings by Dr Esther Mahlangu which carry a lifetime of meaning and value.
“A picture can tell a thousand words, but art leaves you speechless,” she added.
