LISTEN | Minister Gayton McKenzie says his department contributed to Mapaputsi’s burial

Last week TshisaLIVE reported kwaito singers were not pleased with the minister skipping Mapaputsi’s memorial service at Eyethu Shopping Centre in Soweto on Thursday.

The kwaito stars said they felt he wasn’t taking them seriously, as he mostly attends sports-related events.

The music legends said they were looking for a way to engage with him on serious issues they face in the business.

This week, TshisaLIVE caught up with the minister during the DStv Delicious Festival rehearsal session at the World Of Yamaha Theatre in Sandton.

Pressed for his comment on his absence, he said: “I gave money for the funeral. The ones who said I didn't show up went there for empty gospel. They went there for after tears. I can't be told by someone who is drunk that I didn't come.

“I love that guy. I gave money and I signed for it. I gave orders while I was in Russia.

“I love Mapaputsi — to the point I was emotional. I took him seriously.

“On October 11 it's my 100 days in office and I will meet the president. If he isn't happy, I'll resign and it will be well documented in front of the members of the media. If he lets me go, I'll continue with my businesses.”