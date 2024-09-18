Entertainment

ProVerb set to host Miss World South Africa 2024

'Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women'

18 September 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
ProVerb is this year's Miss World South Africa MC.
ProVerb is this year's Miss World South Africa MC.
Image: Instagram/ProVerb

Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho has been announced as the official host of Miss World South Africa.

With an impressive resume of hosting high-profile events, including Idols SA and various award shows, ProVerb said hosting Miss World South Africa is more than a career highlight.

He took to his timeline excitedly speaking on what the opportunity meant to him.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve been confirmed as the official host for Miss World South Africa 2024!” he said. “This prestigious platform celebrates the strength, beauty and intelligence of South African women, and I am deeply grateful to be a part of this incredible journey.

“Hosting this event is not just a career highlight but an opportunity to contribute to a movement that empowers women and inspires future leaders. Thank you to the Miss World South Africa team for this incredible opportunity. I can't wait to witness the brilliance of all the contestants as they shine on the global stage.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Puleng Phoofolo - Mama (Official Music Video)
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema