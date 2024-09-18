Singer Puleng Phoofolo has released an emotional tribute song, Mama, after overcoming personal struggles.
Puleng's journey has been marked by grief, having lost her mother two years ago and recently surviving a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of her close friends Lizwi Wokuqala, Da Moss and Malome Vector.
Puleng, who recently underwent surgery after the car accident, has been working on her recovery.
“Honestly, after the accident, I am not OK at all. I am still trying to find a healing space both physically and emotionally due to the loss of my brothers. Since the accident I've been hospitalised — it's only now after 40 days of being admitted I was discharged. It's not easy, as I'm still trying to heal some of my injuries,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“My relationship with the guys was so close, like a relationship. We considered each other like brothers and sisters. Da Moss, known as Musa, shot a few of my music videos. At that time Lizwi and I were staying in the same house, and Malome was staying in Midrand. He would come to us every day.”
Puleng Phoofolo releases first single after tragic car accident with Malome Vector
Journalist
Image: Facebook/Puleng Phoofolo
Singer Puleng Phoofolo has released an emotional tribute song, Mama, after overcoming personal struggles.
Puleng's journey has been marked by grief, having lost her mother two years ago and recently surviving a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of her close friends Lizwi Wokuqala, Da Moss and Malome Vector.
Puleng, who recently underwent surgery after the car accident, has been working on her recovery.
“Honestly, after the accident, I am not OK at all. I am still trying to find a healing space both physically and emotionally due to the loss of my brothers. Since the accident I've been hospitalised — it's only now after 40 days of being admitted I was discharged. It's not easy, as I'm still trying to heal some of my injuries,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“My relationship with the guys was so close, like a relationship. We considered each other like brothers and sisters. Da Moss, known as Musa, shot a few of my music videos. At that time Lizwi and I were staying in the same house, and Malome was staying in Midrand. He would come to us every day.”
Puleng said she hopes her new song inspires people to heal.
“Through the song Mama, I wanted to show appreciation to my late mom and to show gratitude, as I am reaping the fruits of her prayers.
“The song is to also bring awareness — to those who still have their parents and loved ones, particularly their mothers, to love them like there's no tomorrow. [And to] Those with broken relationships with their mothers to at least work on their bond.
“It’s not easy to do this life thing without a mother.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos