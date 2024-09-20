Grammy-winning US music superstar Jill Scott will headline on Sunday, alongside local heavyweights Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.
Alongside these significant acts, this year's festival will feature the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Tribute Show presented by the department of sport, arts and culture, which will honour iconic musicians whose contributions to the arts have shaped South Africa.
On Saturday the festival will pay homage to hip-hop and kwaito legends, with performances by Boom Shaka, Khuli Chana, Toss, Okmalumkoolkat, Morafe and Cassper Nyovest, among others. Their tribute will celebrate the careers of late artists AKA, HHP, Lebo Mathosa, Mandoza, ProKid and Riky Rick.
Sunday will be dedicated to an older generation of South African musical giants, with performances by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Loyiso Bala and more paying tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and Johnny Clegg, creating a powerful connection between South Africa's past and present musical heritage.
The Channel O Dance Stage Celebrated With Johnnie Walker Blonde will feature an electrifying mix of top DJs and performers, including DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, PH and Shimza. Festival-goers can also look forward to performances by Reason, Nkosazana Daughter and Zee Nxumalo.
In addition to the world-class music line-up, the Proudly South African Delicious Mile will be a culinary adventure for food lovers. Festival-goers can enjoy gourmet offerings from renowned local and international food trucks and stalls, including DimsumFest, Tiger's Milk, Daruma by Oskido, Buns & Bowls, La Mama and The Gourmet Shrine, among many others. Whether it's a classic burger, mouth-watering pizza or local favourites, there's something for everyone.
Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo set to rock this weekend's DStv Delicious Festival
Image: Facebook
The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival has announced Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo as the new headliners for the 2024 festival, which will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg on Saturday and Sunday.
Following recent changes to the line-up, including Janet Jackson's withdrawal due to her brother Tito Jackson's passing, the festival organisers say they have worked tirelessly to ensure the experience remains extraordinary for fans.
Both US stars are set to bring their legendary energy to the stage on Saturday.
With 12 Grammy nominations, multiple platinum-selling albums and hits like Woo Hah! Got You All in Check, Break Ya Neck, and I Know What You Want, Busta Rhymes is a legendary figure in hip-hop known for his energetic flow and unique style. He has collaborated with artists such as Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson. With a career spanning decades, his ability to stay relevant across generations cements his status as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic performers.
Derulo is an international pop sensation known for his infectious hits and impressive stage presence. With more than 200-million records sold worldwide and multiple platinum-certified singles, he has dominated the charts since his 2009 debut Whatcha Say. Known for his smooth vocals, impeccable dance moves and global hits like Talk Dirty, Wiggle and Savage Love, he has become a household name. A TikTok powerhouse as well, his creative videos have garnered billions of views, making him not just a pop star but a cultural icon in the digital era.
Also set to bless the stage on Saturday is local star Thandiswa Mazwai, who recently released her new album Sankofa.
Grammy-winning US music superstar Jill Scott will headline on Sunday, alongside local heavyweights Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.
Alongside these significant acts, this year's festival will feature the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Tribute Show presented by the department of sport, arts and culture, which will honour iconic musicians whose contributions to the arts have shaped South Africa.
On Saturday the festival will pay homage to hip-hop and kwaito legends, with performances by Boom Shaka, Khuli Chana, Toss, Okmalumkoolkat, Morafe and Cassper Nyovest, among others. Their tribute will celebrate the careers of late artists AKA, HHP, Lebo Mathosa, Mandoza, ProKid and Riky Rick.
Sunday will be dedicated to an older generation of South African musical giants, with performances by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Loyiso Bala and more paying tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and Johnny Clegg, creating a powerful connection between South Africa's past and present musical heritage.
The Channel O Dance Stage Celebrated With Johnnie Walker Blonde will feature an electrifying mix of top DJs and performers, including DBN Gogo, Kabza De Small, PH and Shimza. Festival-goers can also look forward to performances by Reason, Nkosazana Daughter and Zee Nxumalo.
In addition to the world-class music line-up, the Proudly South African Delicious Mile will be a culinary adventure for food lovers. Festival-goers can enjoy gourmet offerings from renowned local and international food trucks and stalls, including DimsumFest, Tiger's Milk, Daruma by Oskido, Buns & Bowls, La Mama and The Gourmet Shrine, among many others. Whether it's a classic burger, mouth-watering pizza or local favourites, there's something for everyone.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos