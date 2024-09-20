Sorry about her loss, but fans want refund after Janet Jackson cancels appearance at DStv Delicious Festival
Some fans say they bought tickets just to see the American songstress
Ticket holders were disappointed at the announcement that American artist Janet Jackson had cancelled her headline performance at the DStv Delicious Festival on Saturday.
Event organisers announced the American songstress would not make it to the event after the passing of her brother, Tito Jackson.
: “Janet's brother Tito passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with family. Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet wishes to thank all of her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time.” said her managment.
The organisers replaced Jackson with two American artists, Jason Derulo and Busta Rhymes.
The festival is set for Saturday and Sunday.
Ticket holders were given an opportunity to swap their Saturday tickets for Sunday, when American singer Jill Scott will be the headliner. This option was available from Tuesday until Wednesday. Saturday tickets remained valid for those who wanted to keep them.
Despite the efforts to provide alternatives, this was not enough for some fans, who wanted a refund. Many people said they were drawn to the event by Jackson and wanted to see only her. Some fans travelled all the way from Botswana.
Brian Wilson expressed his disappointment on social media: “So hurt by this, especially because when Janet comes to SA she always gives it her all when she performs, unlike other international artists. Condolences to Janet Jackson and the Jackson family.”
While some were understanding, others wanted their money back.
“I need a refund, please. I bought tickets specifically for Janet Jackson. Please advise the process for a refund,” Lebogang Moloto said.
Olivia Mathabethe wrote: “Condolences to Janet Jackson and her family. Can I please get a refund? I was coming for her.”
Ntsikane Maine raised the issue of those who bought tickets for both days. “What happens in a case where tickets were bought for both days, and Saturday has to be cancelled due to the unavailability of Janet? Saturday cannot be exchanged for Sunday as it’s already been bought.”
Here are more reactions from X: