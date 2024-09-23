Actress Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele and her husband Lebo Mphahlele are happily married and have marked a milestone in their union.
In 2018, the couple found time to play around before they sealed their vows with a kiss. It was a day Zethu has described as "a day of love and laughter, and great joy".
Celebrating their anniversary on Monday, the couple took to their timeline to share images from their wedding day with the caption "6".
"This one was for the books. You had to be there to get it," Zethu wrote.
Close friends and family members penned heartfelt messages to the happy couple.
"Yes, I remember this day. Happy anniversary," actress Sphelele Mzimela wrote.
Zethu Mphahlele and her partner celebrate their anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ZethoDlomoMphahlele
Actress Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele and her husband Lebo Mphahlele are happily married and have marked a milestone in their union.
In 2018, the couple found time to play around before they sealed their vows with a kiss. It was a day Zethu has described as "a day of love and laughter, and great joy".
Celebrating their anniversary on Monday, the couple took to their timeline to share images from their wedding day with the caption "6".
"This one was for the books. You had to be there to get it," Zethu wrote.
Close friends and family members penned heartfelt messages to the happy couple.
"Yes, I remember this day. Happy anniversary," actress Sphelele Mzimela wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos