All 'Burna Boy' charges against Gregory Wings have been dropped
Promoter wants 'the real criminals face the consequences of their behaviour'
Promoter Gregory Wings made it to Mzansi's trending list after all charges he faced relating to the failed Burna Boy concert were dropped, while his former business partner Sedote Nwachukwu is allegedly set to face the music.
Last year Nwachukwu, who was in charge of organising the gig set for September 23, was accused of swindling the prominent entertainment company out of R10m.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wings says he feels a sense of relief now that the charges have been dropped.
“Being vindicated is important. However, my sense of justice is incomplete. I will find true satisfaction only when those who robbed me of my money, had me falsely arrested, extorted me and tried to ruin my reputation are held accountable for their actions. It's crucial that the real criminals face the consequences of their behaviour, and I remain committed to seeing that happen,” he said.
“As for my money, I am hopeful that I will eventually recover what was taken from me, but my priority remains ensuring that the criminals face justice so they cannot be allowed to do this to anyone else.”
After being vindicated, Wings says, his main focus is set firmly on the future. And he'll continue to grow his business here in South Africa while also managing his construction operations in the US.
“I am immensely grateful for my dedicated business partners and employees who have stood by me throughout this journey. Together we will push forward with our mission to provide Wi-Fi access across the continent through my partnership with Figgers Communications,” Wings told TshisaLIVE.
“Additionally, I remain committed to bringing world-class talent, like Drake and other renowned artists, to South Africa, enriching our cultural landscape and boosting the local economy.”
When asked when last saw Sedote, Wings said he knows where Sedote is.
“If he weren’t on the run, he would be here in South Africa facing the music for his crimes. Unlike Sedote, I have faced the legal system head-on. I have had several fake cases opened against me in South Africa, and each time I turned myself in to the police, presented my evidence and answered all questions to prove my innocence, just as any innocent person would.
“Sedote can hide under his rock in the US, throwing stones from a distance, but the truth is out. He has a long history of criminal behaviour, evident from his numerous arrests for forgery, fraud and domestic violence. I urge him to return to South Africa, confront his charges and stop wasting people’s time with his fabricated stories and videos.”
Efforts to reach Sedote drew blank as he was unavailable for comment.
