‘There goes my mom’s fridge’ — X users react to Chris Brown coming to South Africa
Chris Brown's announcement about coming to South Africa has sent X users into a frenzy.
The American singer, who is on a world tour, took to his Instagram stories to write: “South Africa, I’m coming.”
Chris also shared a promotional video on his timeline using the SA flag.
While many fans expressed excitement and eagerness to see him perform live, this won't be his first time performing in South Africa. He has toured the country before, including his 2012 Carpe Diem world tour and The Chris Brown Experience Tour in 2021.
Fans are looking forward to seeing Chris bring his high-energy performance and signature dance moves to the stage. His music, which blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop, has a massive following in South Africa and he’s recently added some of Mzansi moves and music during his performances.
X users have been flooding the timeline with messages, using hashtags including #ChrisBrown and #TeamBreezy to express their love for the star.
Read the X posts below:
