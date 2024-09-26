DJ Kotin has scooped another award.
The artist, whose real name is Siyabonga Zikode, away with the KZN Top Achiever's award at the Champions of KZN Awards ceremony at the Royal Hotel in Durban on Wednesday night.
The ceremony was attended by Mini Ntuli and Alex Mthiyane from Gagasi FM, Big Nuz, Mthunzi, Gatsheni, Thembinkosi Ngcobo and Calvin Ntenga, among other personalities.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Kotin said he was honoured to receive the award. “It means I’m doing well and growing as a brand since this is my third award in 10 months,” he said.
“My new single Intozami is out on all digital platforms and receiving huge momentum from social media and radio.
“Today I'm attending the Sama nominee event and I'm hoping for a nomination. These awards give one motivation to work harder and they certainly give one incentive to always improve wherever they lack as an artist.”
DJ Kotin bags another award
Image: X
Image: X
A month ago DJ Kotin teamed up with Babes Wodumo on a song to pave the way for her return to the music scene. The single, Nzo Nzo Nzo, features Babes and Madanono and is receiving high rotation on the airwaves.
He told TshisaLIVE he is working on an album, set to be released next month.
“I'm in studio putting the final touches on a few songs that will complete this album for my fans. I've worked with the best in the music industry — including Mondli Ngcobo, Babes, Skyewanda, Skyes, Tipcee, Skillz, Emza and Zanda Zakuza — on the album,” he said.
“Working with Babes was a blessing as the chemistry was on another level. She's talented and she'll be releasing her long-awaited album soon.”
