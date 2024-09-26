Award-winning Afro pop duo Mafikizolo will be performing at the 25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz Festival.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre, and feature artists such as Chris Botti (US), Darren English (SA), Keiko Matsui (Japan), Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), Lizz Wright (US), Tutu Puoane (SA/Belgium), Sibongile Mngoma (SA), Victor Masondo (SA), Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet (Cuba/US), Jessica Pina (Portugal), Thandiswa Mazwai (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Matthew Halsall (UK) and Feya Faku (SA).
This year, the festival will host more than 50 world-class musicians from more than 10 countries. Artists will perform across four stages over two days, showcasing jazz accents from the African continent, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas, weaving a truly global vision of jazz as a unifying musical idiom.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla Mafu from Mafikizolo said they're excited to be part of the festival.
“We promise our supporters a great time, taking them back to the early days music of Mafikizolo. We have such a great catalogue and so many songs to choose from that we have not performed in a long time, so this gives us an opportunity to take them back in time. We are looking forward to it,” she said.
Mafikizolo to set stage alight at 25th Joy Of Jazz Festival
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Nhlanhla Mafu
Award-winning Afro pop duo Mafikizolo will be performing at the 25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz Festival.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre, and feature artists such as Chris Botti (US), Darren English (SA), Keiko Matsui (Japan), Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), Lizz Wright (US), Tutu Puoane (SA/Belgium), Sibongile Mngoma (SA), Victor Masondo (SA), Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet (Cuba/US), Jessica Pina (Portugal), Thandiswa Mazwai (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Matthew Halsall (UK) and Feya Faku (SA).
This year, the festival will host more than 50 world-class musicians from more than 10 countries. Artists will perform across four stages over two days, showcasing jazz accents from the African continent, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas, weaving a truly global vision of jazz as a unifying musical idiom.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla Mafu from Mafikizolo said they're excited to be part of the festival.
“We promise our supporters a great time, taking them back to the early days music of Mafikizolo. We have such a great catalogue and so many songs to choose from that we have not performed in a long time, so this gives us an opportunity to take them back in time. We are looking forward to it,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos