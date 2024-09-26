Tyla leads #SAMA30 nominations

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has done it again, dominating this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) with five nominations.
For her self-titled album, Tyla received nods in the Sampra (SA Music Performance Rights Association) Album of the Year, Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, Santam Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album categories as well as Best Collaboration for Water with Travis Scott.
Some of South Africa's biggest stars gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday for the unveiling of this year's nominees.
Take a look at the full list of nominees:
Best Adult Contemporary Album:
- The Misty Cliffs — The Misty Cliffs
- Stimela — Drakensberg Boys Choir
- The Drive — Dr Duda
- Shipwrecked — Jack Atlantic
- Isipho — Smama
Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album:
- Isicathamiya For A New Millennium — Thee Legacy
- Amaxesha — Bongeziwe Mabandla
- Reimagined — The Soil
- Sane — Brenda Mtambo
- Umoya — Embracing the Human Spirit — Vusi Mahlasela
Best Afro Pop Album:
- Umkhonto — Zuko SA
- Imizwa — Lwah Ndlunkulu
- Ukhamba — Inkabi Zezwe
- Zulu Romance — Blaq Diamond
- Ugcobo — Nomfundo Moh
Best Alternative Album:
- Layers — Carla Franco
- Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) — Van Pletzen
- Hopeless & Romantic — CHXRL
- I'm With The Singer — I'm With The Singer
- Don’t Forget To Howl — West Coast Wolves
Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album:
- Boroko Keng — Mellow & Sleazy
- Baba Yaga — De Mthuda
- Dali Dali — Daliwonga
- Isimo — Kabza De Small and Mthunzi
- Kurhula — Kelvin Momo
Best Classical/Instrumental Album:
- Sci-fi, Beats & Life — UBeyond
- End of the beginning — Fanie Dick
- Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 — Derek Gripper
- Lofi Chill — Tony Drake
- Relentless — Karen Devroop
Best Collaboration:
- Burning Bush — Mörda and Thakzin
- iPlan — Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
- Sgudi Sync — De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemohfeaturing Sipho Magudulela
- Water — Tyla and Travis Scott
- Imithandazo — Kabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush
Best Dance Album:
- Asante II — Mörda and Thakzin
- Permanent Music 3 — Dlala Thukzin
- The Star Is Reborn — Zakes Bantwini
- Clickbait — DBN Gogo
- Reputation — Sculptured Music
Best Engineered Album:
- Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) — Mbuso Khoza
- Wake Up, It's Morning — Matthew Mole
- Umoya — Embracing the Human Spirit — Vusi Mahlasela
- Sane — Brenda Mtambo
- Reimagined — The Soil
Best Gqom Album:
- Dark or Durban — Funky Qla
- Gqom To Another Level Vol. 1 — Bello No Gallo
- We Don't Play The Same Gqom 2 — QueDj
- TronicsLand Series 2 — Mr Thela
- The Young Prince Of Gqom — General C'mamane
Best Hip-Hop Album:
- Note To Self — FLVME
- I Love It Here — Nasty C
- People Forget To Be People (Deluxe) — Wordz
- Heartbreak Hotel — The Big Hash
- Dust — Priddy Ugly
Best Jazz Album:
- Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland — Steve Dyer
- Siparia To Soweto — Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones
- Rainbow Revisited — Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño
- The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain — Vuma Levin
- In The Wake — Kujenga
Best Kwaito Album:
- Ghetto Skomplaz — Abobhova
- Celebrating 25 Years In The Game — Sbu Malawyer
- Genesis — Taylor K
- Most Wanted — Sykes
- Inzalo YeKwaito 2nd Half — Zinaro
Best Maskandi Album:
- National Anthem — Inkos'yamagcokama
- Uber Driver — Sminofu
- Amakhothangqoko — Mthandeni SK
- Uyihlo noNyoko — Ugatsheni
- Isivulwe Yonke — Ntencane
Best Pop Album:
- You Need Therapy — Mila Smith
- Magic — Will Linley
- 23:23 — Paxton
- Wake Up, It’s Morning — Matthew Mole
- Tyla — Tyla
Best Produced Album:
- I Love It Here — Nasty C
- No Other Love — David Watkyns
- Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) — Mbuso Khoza
- Wake Up, It’s Morning — Matthew Mole
- Ifa Lomkhono — Mbuso Khoza
Best Produced Music Video:
- Dali by Kamo Mphela — Kudzi
- Amakhehla by Sjava — Tido
- 4am by Loatinover Pounds — BSV
- 018 by Cassper Nyovest — Jabu
- Call Me by Filah Lah Lah — Reabetswe Fila Ranamane
Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album:
Best Reggae Album:
Best Rock Album:
Best Traditional Faith Music Album:
Best Traditional Music Album:
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album:
Beste Pop Album:
Remix of the Year:
Rest of Africa Award:
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album:
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:
Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year:
Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year:
Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year:
Santam Newcomer of the Year:
Sampra Album of the Year:
