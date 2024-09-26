Entertainment

Tyla leads #SAMA30 nominations

26 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Tyla performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyla performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ File photo

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has done it again, dominating this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) with five nominations.

For her self-titled album, Tyla received nods in the Sampra (SA Music Performance Rights Association) Album of the Year, Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year, Santam Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album categories as well as Best Collaboration for Water with Travis Scott.

Some of South Africa's biggest stars gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday for the unveiling of this year's nominees.

Take a look at the full list of nominees:

Best Adult Contemporary Album:

  • The Misty Cliffs — The Misty Cliffs
  • Stimela — Drakensberg Boys Choir
  • The Drive — Dr Duda
  • Shipwrecked — Jack Atlantic
  • IsiphoSmama 

Ikwekwezi FM Best African Adult Contemporary Album:

  • Isicathamiya For A New Millennium — Thee Legacy
  • AmaxeshaBongeziwe Mabandla
  • Reimagined — The Soil
  • Sane — Brenda Mtambo
  • Umoya — Embracing the Human Spirit — Vusi Mahlasela

Best Afro Pop Album:

  • Umkhonto — Zuko SA
  • ImizwaLwah Ndlunkulu
  • UkhambaInkabi Zezwe
  • Zulu RomanceBlaq Diamond
  • Ugcobo Nomfundo Moh

Best Alternative Album:

  • Layers — Carla Franco
  • Enter the Grootness (Deluxe) — Van Pletzen
  • Hopeless & Romantic — CHXRL
  • I'm With The Singer — I'm With The Singer
  • Don’t Forget To Howl — West Coast Wolves

Motsweding FM Best Amapiano Album:

  • Boroko Keng — Mellow & Sleazy
  • Baba Yaga — De Mthuda
  • Dali DaliDaliwonga
  • IsimoKabza De Small and Mthunzi
  • Kurhula — Kelvin Momo

Best Classical/Instrumental Album:

  • Sci-fi, Beats & LifeUBeyond
  • End of the beginningFanie Dick
  • Lost Time: Bach Cello Suite No. 1 — Derek Gripper
  • Lofi Chill — Tony Drake
  • Relentless — Karen Devroop

Best Collaboration:

  • Burning BushMörda and Thakzin
  • iPlanDlala Thukzin, Sykes and Zaba
  • Sgudi Sync — De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef and Eemohfeaturing Sipho Magudulela
  • WaterTyla and Travis Scott
  • ImithandazoKabza De Small and Mthunzi featuring Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sizwe Alakine and Umthakathi Kush

Best Dance Album:

  • Asante IIMörda and Thakzin
  • Permanent Music 3Dlala Thukzin
  • The Star Is RebornZakes Bantwini
  • Clickbait — DBN Gogo
  • Reputation — Sculptured Music

Best Engineered Album:

  • Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) — Mbuso Khoza
  • Wake Up, It's Morning — Matthew Mole
  • Umoya — Embracing the Human Spirit — Vusi Mahlasela
  • Sane — Brenda Mtambo
  • Reimagined — The Soil

Best Gqom Album:

  • Dark or Durban — Funky Qla
  • Gqom To Another Level Vol. 1 — Bello No Gallo
  • We Don't Play The Same Gqom 2 — QueDj
  • TronicsLand Series 2 — Mr Thela
  • The Young Prince Of Gqom — General C'mamane

Best Hip-Hop Album:

  • Note To Self — FLVME
  • I Love It Here — Nasty C
  • People Forget To Be People (Deluxe)Wordz
  • Heartbreak Hotel — The Big Hash
  • Dust — Priddy Ugly

Best Jazz Album:

  • Enhlizweni: Song Stories From My Heartland — Steve Dyer
  • Siparia To Soweto Hugh Masekela and Siparia Deltones
  • Rainbow Revisited — Thandi Ntuli and Carlos Niño
  • The Past Is Unpredictable, Only The Future Is Certain — Vuma Levin
  • In The WakeKujenga

Best Kwaito Album:

  • Ghetto SkomplazAbobhova
  • Celebrating 25 Years In The GameSbu Malawyer
  • Genesis — Taylor K
  • Most Wanted — Sykes
  • Inzalo YeKwaito 2nd HalfZinaro

Best Maskandi Album:

  • National AnthemInkos'yamagcokama
  • Uber DriverSminofu
  • AmakhothangqokoMthandeni SK
  • Uyihlo noNyokoUgatsheni
  • Isivulwe YonkeNtencane

Best Pop Album:

  • You Need Therapy — Mila Smith
  • Magic — Will Linley
  • 23:23 — Paxton
  • Wake Up, It’s Morning — Matthew Mole
  • Tyla — Tyla

Best Produced Album:

  • I Love It Here — Nasty C
  • No Other Love — David Watkyns
  • Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) — Mbuso Khoza
  • Wake Up, It’s Morning — Matthew Mole
  • Ifa Lomkhono — Mbuso Khoza

Best Produced Music Video:

  • Dali by Kamo MphelaKudzi
  • Amakhehla by Sjava Tido
  • 4am by Loatinover Pounds — BSV
  • 018 by Cassper Nyovest — Jabu
  • Call Me by Filah Lah LahReabetswe Fila Ranamane

 

Umhlobo Wenene FM Best R&B/Soul Album:

  • A Tale of a Fallen Queen — Ayanda Jiya
  • Love LettersKashCPT
  • Hold Me When It’s Cold: The Cuddle Pack — Una Rams
  • TestamentLordkez
  • The Other Side (Deluxe EP) — Mia

Best Reggae Album:

  • MusinionUndefynd
  • Love & Unity — Ras Vuyo
  • Proof of LifeDimahr
  • Love Expressions — Two Point Ow
  • Give PraisesSkeleton Blazer

Best Rock Album:

  • Dans Deur Die Donker — Francois van Coke
  • Deurbraak — Millennium
  • Hard ModeWonderboom
  • Born & Raised — Kenny Hughes
  • All-Killer-Filler — Evert Snyman

Best Traditional Faith Music Album:

  • Sibonga Umusa (Live)Sneziey
  • Indumiso yaseSteziThinah Zungu
  • Worship House 20 — Worship House
  • uJehova — University of Pretoria
  • Mororiseng — Omega Khunou

Best Traditional Music Album:

  • Bhacasoul Experience EPJoliza
  • MbofholowoMakhadzi
  • I’m Happy — Shabalala Rhythm
  • Shaka iLembe Soundtrack Album Volume 2 (Original Music from the Shaka iLembe TV Series) — Shaka Ilembe
  • Hamba Naye — Soul Brothers

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album:

  • Rondry, Fliek En Die Buitelewe — Valiant Swart
  • Allegaarkie vir 'n Askeet — Neil Sandilands
  • Die Vallei — Joshua Na Die Reën
  • EstetikaElandré
  • Alles — Jacob Swann

Beste Pop Album:

  • Almal Gly — Die Piesangskille
  • HeelalRyno Velvet
  • Braaf — Jan Jan Jan
  • Omdat Jy Mag — Brendan Peyper
  • My MenseIlán van Staden

Remix of the Year:

  • Sisahleleleni (Ntokzin remix)Bongeziwe Mabandla & Ntokzin
  • Weekend Special (Jnr SA remix) — Jnr SA
  • Yes God Remix (MÖRDA, Thakzin, Mhaw Keys) — Oscar Mbo
  • DubulaHarrycane feat Eemoh, Master KG and DJ Latinny
  • Goodbye remixed by Soa MattrixAzana and Soa Mattrix

Rest of Africa Award:

  • Asake: Work of ArtAsake
  • Don't Get Used To This Wurld
  • Lion of SudahBensoul
  • Son Of A Tribe (Royalty Edition) — Edgar Muzah
  • Alusa Why Are You Topless? — Bien

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album:

  • Alikho Elinye Ithemba — JTG Gospel Choir
  • Ke Nako ya ModimoLejwe la Motheo
  • Masango — Di Bruin Gospel Projects
  • Vuya Matimba — Discuss Nkuna
  • Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:

  • The Gift Vol. 1 — Brenden Praise
  • Izililo — We Will Worship
  • UnusualXolly Mncwango
  • We Bow Down — 3C Live
  • Come To Jesus (Live In Bryanston, 2022) — The Fellowship With Pastor Namba

Lesedi FM Male Artist of the Year:

  • Priddy Ugly — Dust
  • Kelvin Momo — Kurhula
  • UgatsheniUyihlo noNyoko
  • DaliwongaDali Dali
  • De MthudaBaba Yaga

Ukhozi FM Female Artist of the Year:

  • Tyla — Tyla
  • Brenda Mtambo — Sane
  • Lwah NdlunkuluImizwa
  • LordkezTestament
  • Xolly MncwangoUnusual

Radio 2000 Duo/Group of the Year:

  • Mellow & Sleazy — Boroko Keng
  • FokofPolisieKarDans Deur Die Donker
  • Ladysmith Black MambazoSoothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church
  • Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt — Almal Gly
  • Kabza De Small and Mthunzi — Isimo

Santam Newcomer of the Year:

  • Sykes — Most Wanted
  • Lwah NdlunkuluImizwa
  • Tyla — Tyla
  • Die Piesangskille and Johan Balt — Almal Gly
  • JolizaBhacasoul Experience EP

Sampra Album of the Year:

  • IsimoKabza De Small and Mthunzi
  • Tyla — Tyla
  • Dali DaliDaliwonga
  • Soothe My Soul: Songs from our South African Church — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
  • UnusualXolly Mncwango 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...