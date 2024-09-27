Zuko SA is beaming with pride after being nominated for a South African Music Award (Sama).
On Thursday, some of South Africa's biggest stars gathered at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand for the announcement of this year's nominees.
The Gallo artist’s album Umkhontho was nominated in the Samas Best Afro Pop Album category.
To celebrate the nod, Zuko SA went to church for a prayer meeting to thank God for all the opportunities he’s brought throughout his career.
“It feels surreal, like I’m being pranked, but it’s sinking in as the hours go by after the announcement,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“The recognition motivated me to remain more authentic in my music because it speaks to people.”
The singer, songwriter and producer burst onto the scene in 2021 with the release of his first single and album iQhawe Lam featuring Nwabisa G.
He has since cemented his name in the music scene.
“My journey in the music industry was shaped by hunger to create a special project that can speak to the listener with calmness and leave an impact after each song is played.”
His fans can expect a tour and music videos of their favourite songs from the album.
Zuko SA’s ‘Umkhontho’ earns him a #SAMA30 nomination
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
Young people’s struggles inspire ZukoSA’s new album
