Salamina and her husband Tshepo “Howza” Mosese are happily married and have marked a milestone in their union.
The couple took to their timeline to pen heartfelt messages to each other when celebrating their 16th anniversary.
“Salamina, with high mileage on our speedometer, through the highs and lows, 16 years later we’re still riding, baby. It’s only by the grace of God and no other formula. I love you “lang tyd kido. Best chapter in my book. Happy anniversary, My Skat,” Howza wrote.
“My Tshepo, having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Happy 16th anniversary to my soul mate. There’s no one I’d rather sit on the couch watching TV with. And thank you for the daughters we made within the 16 years,” Salamina wrote.
16 years down and a lifetime to go: Salamina and Howza celebrate their anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Salamina Mosese
