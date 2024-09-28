The opening night of the 25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz festival on Friday was hailed as a huge success.
Artists such as Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), Jessica Pina (Portugal), Mimi Mtshali (SA), Sibusiso Masiloane (SA), Bongezwiwe Mabandla (SA), Iphupho La'ka Biko (SA) and many more dazzled music fans at the Sandton Convention Ventre in Johannesburg.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jessica Pina said she grew up listening to legends like Hugh Masekela from whom she drew her inspiration.
“I'm excited to be part of the 25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz, I'm glad my music fans enjoyed my performance tonight, I really love being in South Africa. In my home country Portugal music has been revolving and I'm also in that part of music transition. Music is a global language,” she said.
WATCH | The 25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz was a success
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Malian-born singer Fatoumata told TshisaLIVE African traditional music should not be allowed to die “because if it dies it means our ancestors will disappear”.
“Jazz has always been there in American and Europe which is easily promoted, but my main focus is keeping the spirit of the African music alive. I listen to the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, who I adore, Miriam Makeba and Busi Mhlongo whose music draw a significant message to the continent of Africa.”
On Saturday evening the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai, Ihashi Eli'mphlophe, Mafikizolo, Iphupho l'ka Biko, Lulo Cafe, Mandisi Dyantyis and Chris Botti are scheduled to take the centre stage.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
This year, the festival will host more than 50 world-class musicians from more than 10 countries. Artists will perform across four stages over two days, showcasing jazz accents from the African continent, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas, weaving a truly global vision of jazz as a unifying musical idiom.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla Mafu from Mafikizolo said they're excited to be part of the festival. “We promise our supporters a great time, taking them back to the early days music of Mafikizolo. We have such a great catalogue and so many songs to choose from that we have not performed in a long time, so this gives us an opportunity to take them back in time. We are looking forward to it,” she said.
