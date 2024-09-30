While many fans expressed excitement and eagerness to see him perform live, this won't be his first time performing in South Africa. He has toured the country before, including his 2012 Carpe Diem world tour and The Chris Brown Experience Tour in 2021.
The wait is over: Chris Brown SA performance date, venue announced
Journalist
Image: Chris Brown/Instagram
Chris Brown has announced the date he will perform in South Africa.
The American singer took to his timeline revealing his concert will take place on December 14 in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium.
“Breezy in Joburg,” he captioned the post.
Ticket are set to go on sale from October 3 at 10am.
While many fans expressed excitement and eagerness to see him perform live, this won't be his first time performing in South Africa. He has toured the country before, including his 2012 Carpe Diem world tour and The Chris Brown Experience Tour in 2021.
Fans are looking forward to seeing Chris bring his high-energy performance and signature dance moves to the stage. His music, which blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop, has a huge following in South Africa and he’s recently added some of Mzansi moves and music during his performances.
X users have been flooding the timeline with messages using hashtags including #ChrisBrown to express their love for the star.
Read the X posts below:
