Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is raising breast cancer awareness.
The Walking4Her event will take place from October 5 to 12, a gruelling 170km walk from Pretoria to Zebula Golf Estate near Bela Bela, Limpopo. This event, organised in partnership with the Pink Warrior Foundation, aims to honour those who have fought or are battling breast cancer, while amplifying awareness of this health issue affecting millions of women globally.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Spiderman, as he is fondly known in the football fraternity, said the walk will span seven days with participants covering about 20km to 30km each day, stopping at designated rest points for health checks, meals and motivational talks.
“We are walking to honour the Pink Warriors who have shown incredible courage in their fight against breast cancer,” he said.
Baleseng More from the Brian Baloyi Foundation said: “The Walking4Her initiative represents hope and resilience. Every step we take symbolises the strength it takes to beat breast cancer.”
Brian Baloyi 'Walking4Her' to raise awareness about breast cancer
Soccer legend to embark on 170km trek with Pink Warrior Foundation
Image: Supplied
