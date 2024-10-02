Gospel singer Xoli Mncwango is beaming with pride after getting three nominations for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) set to take place on November 2.
Xoli is nominated in the categories Sampra Album of the Year, Best Female Artist of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album.
The Richards Bay-born singer told TshisaLIVE God keeps accelerating things in her life.
“From being a Sama backing vocalist to being nominated in their top categories is beyond imagination. We can get used to God’s doing,” she said.
“I keep being soaked in the unusual. I look forward to sharing my music internationally and sharing that taste outside the borders and touring with the Unusual Encounter. Only God is the author and finisher of our faith. I trust Him to guide and lead. Definitely working on tours.”
In August, Xoli launched the Unusual Encounter concert at Carnival City. The album is a celebration of love, faith and the divine.
“The wait is over and I'm excited for everyone to embark on this musical journey with me. The stage acts will be revealed next week, but it is people who are close to me and have walked the journey with me.”
“Besides my busy schedule with music, I am a farmer and that keeps me busy.”
Gospel singer Xoli Mncwango nominated in three Samas categories
Image: Supplied
