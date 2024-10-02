Tshedi Mholo fight with Bongani Nchang over Malaika legacy earns them a Feather Awards nod
From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 16th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, but this year’s nominations are seemingly less spicy than usual.
Yes, there will be the usual glitz and glamour this season, but taking things up a notch while celebrating the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community, the ceremony has also included diverse minority groups, particularly differently-abled individuals, in the collective narrative served to the esteemed guests in attendance of the announcement ceremony.
Okay, all well and good, but why is the Drama Queen category underwhelming? It includes Penuel Mlotshwa for his baby mama drama, food influencer Nara Smith (who is not even local) for the many times she was accused of copying Onezwa Mbola and, lastly, former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo fighting with singer Bongani Nchang over their legacy.
But how did Lebo Keswa's break-up with Letoya Makhene, one of the most viral breakups, not make the list?
Aside from that, the event embracing the theme of "Borderless Existence" is set to take place on November 7 at 1 Fox in Johannesburg, with a ceremony that promises an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration and colourful unity — right.
"This year, we focus on inclusivity, reminding ourselves that our community thrives when all voices are heard and celebrated. We are committed to pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive,” said Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the awards.
“In honouring our nominees, we honour the strength of every individual — regardless of ability, background or identity — who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society. The diverse talents and stories that our nominees bring forward inspire us all to envision a world where inclusivity reigns supreme.”
Here's the full list of nominees for the Feather Awards XVI:
Best Styled Individual
Maglera Dope Boy
Lunathi Mampofu
Nomalanga Shozi
Hunk of the Year
Makazole Mapimpi
Akani Simbine
Rulani Mokoena
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Nthati Moshesh
Naledi Pandor
Gayton McKenzie
Sports Personality of the Year
Kgothatso Montjane
The Springboks
Alyssa Conley
Role Model of the Year
SA Legal Team @ ICJ
Kgothatso Montjane
John Meletse
Cutest Couple
Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli
Celeste and Fezile Ntuli
Blue and Brown Mbombo
Hot Chick of the Year
Lunathi Mampofu
Ntokozo Mhlongo
Tyla
Media Award of the Year
Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)
Youngins! (Showmax)
Netflix
Fag Hag of the Year
Lindiwe Zulu
Brenda Mtambo
Nontokozo Madonsela
Designer of the Year
Orapeleng Modutle
Thebe Magugu
Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli
Musician
Young Stunna!
Zoe Modiga
Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or the erection of a stop sign)
Icebolethu Funerals
Kgomotso Seboko
Gayton McKenzie
Drama Queen
Penuel Mlotshwa
Nara Smith
Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang
Social Media Personality of the Year
Hope Ramafalo
Eva Mofokeng
Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector
#JustDetention initiative
Momentum Group
#ShePoppedInn
Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector
Department of Justice & Const Dev
Higher Health
Sadtu
Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement
Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School
Sacred Heart College
Crawford College
Best Rainbow Parenting
Sape Maodi & Vaivi Swartz
Orapeleng Modutle
Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)
- It started with just two giraffes, but Amakhala is now ...Daily Life
-
-
-
-