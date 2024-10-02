Entertainment

Tshedi Mholo fight with Bongani Nchang over Malaika legacy earns them a Feather Awards nod

02 October 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Singers Tshedi Mholo and Bongani Nchang are nominated for a Feather Award.
From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 16th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, but this year’s nominations are seemingly less spicy than usual.  

Yes, there will be the usual glitz and glamour this season, but taking things up a notch while celebrating the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community, the ceremony has also included diverse minority groups, particularly differently-abled individuals, in the collective narrative served to the esteemed guests in attendance of the announcement ceremony. 

Okay, all well and good, but why is the Drama Queen category underwhelming? It includes Penuel Mlotshwa for his baby mama drama, food influencer Nara Smith (who is not even local) for the many times she was accused of copying Onezwa Mbola and, lastly, former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo fighting with singer Bongani Nchang over their legacy. 

But how did Lebo Keswa's break-up with Letoya Makhene, one of the most viral breakups, not make the list?

Aside from that, the event embracing the theme of "Borderless Existence" is set to take place on November 7 at 1 Fox in Johannesburg, with a ceremony that promises an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration and colourful unity — right. 

"This year, we focus on inclusivity, reminding ourselves that our community thrives when all voices are heard and celebrated. We are committed to pushing boundaries and creating spaces where everyone can thrive,” said Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the awards.

“In honouring our nominees, we honour the strength of every individual — regardless of ability, background or identity — who has contributed to the rich, diverse landscape of our society. The diverse talents and stories that our nominees bring forward inspire us all to envision a world where inclusivity reigns supreme.”

Here's the full list of nominees for the Feather Awards XVI:

 Best Styled Individual

  • Maglera Dope Boy

  • Lunathi Mampofu

  • Nomalanga Shozi

Hunk of the Year 

  • Makazole Mapimpi

  • Akani Simbine

  • Rulani Mokoena

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

  • Nthati Moshesh

  • Naledi Pandor

  • Gayton McKenzie

Sports Personality of the Year

  • Kgothatso Montjane

  • The Springboks

  • Alyssa Conley

Role Model of the Year

  • SA Legal Team @ ICJ

  • Kgothatso Montjane

  • John Meletse

Cutest Couple

  • Justice and Fhatuwani Mukheli

  • Celeste and Fezile Ntuli

  • Blue and Brown Mbombo

Hot Chick of the Year

  • Lunathi Mampofu

  • Ntokozo Mhlongo

  • Tyla

Media Award of the Year 

  • Ha Molefi! (Mzansi Magic)

  • Youngins! (Showmax)

  • Netflix 

Fag Hag of the Year 

  • Lindiwe Zulu

  • Brenda Mtambo

  • Nontokozo Madonsela

Designer of the Year 

  • Orapeleng Modutle

  • Thebe Magugu

  • Justice & Fhatuwani Mokheli

Musician

  • Young Stunna!

  • Zoe Modiga

  • Tito; M Yuppe and Eeque!

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or the erection of a stop sign)

  • Icebolethu Funerals

  • Kgomotso Seboko

  • Gayton McKenzie

Drama Queen

  • Penuel Mlotshwa

  • Nara Smith

  • Tshedi Mholo & Bongani Nchang

Social Media Personality of the Year  

  • Hope Ramafalo

  •  Eva Mofokeng

  • Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Private Sector 

  • #JustDetention initiative

  • Momentum Group

  • #ShePoppedInn

Best LGBTIQ+ Initiative: Public Sector 

  • Department of Justice & Const Dev

  • Higher Health

  • Sadtu 

Best LGBTIQ+ Youth Movement 

  • Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

  • Sacred Heart College

  • Crawford College

Best Rainbow Parenting 

 

  • Sape Maodi & Vaivi Swartz

  • Orapeleng Modutle

  • Phiko’s Mom (Royal Bafokeng)

