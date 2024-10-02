Tshedi Mholo fight with Bongani Nchang over Malaika legacy earns them a Feather Awards nod

From entertainment to politics, lifestyle, sport and business, the 16th year of the Feather Awards nominees have been announced, but this year’s nominations are seemingly less spicy than usual.

Yes, there will be the usual glitz and glamour this season, but taking things up a notch while celebrating the vibrant tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ community, the ceremony has also included diverse minority groups, particularly differently-abled individuals, in the collective narrative served to the esteemed guests in attendance of the announcement ceremony.

Okay, all well and good, but why is the Drama Queen category underwhelming? It includes Penuel Mlotshwa for his baby mama drama, food influencer Nara Smith (who is not even local) for the many times she was accused of copying Onezwa Mbola and, lastly, former Malaika group member Tshedi Mholo fighting with singer Bongani Nchang over their legacy.

But how did Lebo Keswa's break-up with Letoya Makhene, one of the most viral breakups, not make the list?