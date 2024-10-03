‘Never pay attention’: Umkhokha actress Deli Malinga says Facebook scammer is ruining her image

Umkhokha actress Deli Malinga feels scammers are ruining her image with their creation of a fake Facebook account in her name.
Malinga is starring on the Mzansi Magic drama seriesas MaMzobe, one of the villains. She has also starred on Generations and Rhythm City and numerous other soapies and telenovelas such as iNkaba, Isibaya, Greed & Desire and The Queen (all on Mzansi Magic); Broken Vows and Imbewu on e.tv; and Lingashoni on 1 Magic.
A user on Facebook is using her name and image to scam people.
Malinga took to social media to warn users not to fall into the scammer’s trap, writing: “Once you see this pic below, just know it’s a fake account, not the real Deli Malinga and NEVER PAY ATTENTION.”
One of the users said on Malinga’s post: “We know who’s behind the fake account, relax MaMzobe.” Another user said: “We’re with you Zobisto.”
Someone is using her name and image to scam people
