‘Never pay attention’: Umkhokha actress Deli Malinga says Facebook scammer is ruining her image

Someone is using her name and image to scam people

03 October 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
'Umkhokha' actress Deli Malinga warns her Facebook followers to beware of scammers.
Umkhokha actress Deli Malinga feels scammers are ruining her image with their creation of a fake Facebook account in her name.

Malinga is starring on the Mzansi Magic drama seriesas MaMzobe, one of the villains. She has also starred on Generations and Rhythm City and numerous other soapies and telenovelas such as iNkaba, Isibaya, Greed & Desire and The Queen (all on Mzansi Magic); Broken Vows and Imbewu on e.tv; and Lingashoni on 1 Magic.

A user on Facebook is using her name and image to scam people.

Malinga took to social media to warn users not to fall into the scammer’s trap, writing: “Once you see this pic below, just know it’s a fake account, not the real Deli Malinga and NEVER PAY ATTENTION.”

One of the users said on Malinga’s post: “We know who’s behind the fake account, relax MaMzobe.” Another user said: “We’re with you Zobisto.”

Once you see this Pic below just know it's a fake account, not the real Deli Malinga and NEVER PAY ATTENTION

Posted by Deli Malinga on Sunday, September 29, 2024
