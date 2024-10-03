Entertainment

Unsung heroes of community radio to be honoured

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 03 October 2024

Hundreds of community radio broadcasters across SA who are often not celebrated for their impact in society, will be recognised at the South African Community Radio Awards organised by Eastern Cape entrepreneurs. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The 4x4 Outdoor Show
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...