Nhlanhla Mafu releases wedding song featuring DJ Tira, AmaTycooler
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/Nhlanhla Nciza
Fresh from announcing her upcoming wedding, Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu has released a new single, Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler
She described it as a love song specifically for weddings, celebrations and parties that was inspired by the latest range by NN Vintage, her fashion brand.
"During the creative process when we were ideating bridal garments with my team, I came up with the idea of dropping a song that can be coupled with the range. I called DJ Tira and the rest is history," she said.
"He is immensely talented and brings so much positivity, amazing energy and vibe. It has been amazing working with him. He suggested we bring AmaTycooler on board. I can’t wait for the world have to hear what they have to offer."
Speaking about her clothing brand, Nhlanhla said the latest collection blends shweshwe with contemporary bridal designs, offering brides a perfect fusion of tradition and style.
"Walk down the aisle in garments that tell a story of African craftsmanship and beauty."
Asked what fans can expect on her solo album, she said: "Plans are to build an empire through Homebase Records, my own label. Through this label I will release my solo album and I cannot wait for the public to hear what we are cooking for them."
Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla on the road to regaining her hearing
