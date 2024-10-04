The wait is over, Tyla is coming home

Tyla is coming home!
The wait is over. Grammy award-winning superstar Tyla is coming home with her two city South African tour in partnership with Vodacom.
With leading local promoters Anything Goes and Showtime Management, presented in association with KFM 94.5 and 947, the Water hitmaker will thrill fans with her first local tour since her meteoric rise to global stardom. Performances will be at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on December 5 and SunBet Arena, Menlyn, on December 7. Both shows begin at 8pm.
Tickets priced from R500 go on sale on October 10 at 9am at Ticketmaster.
From dream-filled beginnings, Tyla has become one of the greatest success stories to come out of South Africa. Known best for her viral award-winning track Water, the singer continues to break records across the globe during her breakout year.
“I've been travelling the world, experiencing so much along the way. It's been a journey, but now I'm coming home. I'm beyond excited to perform for my Tygers and share this moment with all of you.”
In February 2024, Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance at this year’s Grammys. Water made Tyla the highest-charting female soloist ever on the US Hot 100 chart peaking at #7. The single also crowned her as the youngest and first South African soloist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in more than 55 years. The track peaked at #1 on the Billboard Afrobeats Chart, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, Hot R&B Songs Chart and Adult R&B Airplay Charts in the US, and won Tyla the BET Awards Best New Artist and Best International Act and MTV VMA’s Best New Artist. She was also nominated for a Brit Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and an Ivor Novello for Best Contemporary Song.
A vocal powerhouse and talented performer, Tyla also dominates the South African Music Awards with multiple nominations, including Record of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Pop Album and Best Collaboration.
Tyla released her debut, self-titled album in March 2024. Reaching #1 on the US World Albums Chart, Tyla has been acclaimed for her skill in blending amapiano, Afrobeats, contemporary R&B and pop into one record. Delving into her signature “popiano” blend, the album features a line-up of collaborators including Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng and Becky G.
Gaining international attention and recognition, Tyla is hailed globally by NME as “South Africa’s brightest new star”, while Rolling Stone says “Tyla’s debut album proves she’s the perfect amapiano ambassador”. Echoing this, Pitchfork says “The South African singer’s star-making debut is a lithe, contemporary take on pop-R&B that pulses with the log-drum heartbeat of amapiano”.
Continuing her path to global stardom, Tyla is gracing stages around the world, playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in North America and Europe, including recently performing at Louis Vuitton’s pre-Olympics party in Paris, and performances at the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ File photo
