Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene exchanged vows with his bride Tshiamo Makama in an intimate ceremony at the weekend.
Industry peers and close friends gathered to celebrate the union. The elegant affair was filled with laughter, tears and joy as Musa and Tshiamo promised to love each other forever.
Fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to shower the newlyweds with love and well-wishes.
Have a glimpse at their wedding day below:
WATCH | 'Idols SA' winner Musa Sukwene ties the knot
