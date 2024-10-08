According to the iPlan hitmaker, he was looking for the headphones for a while but had been unsuccessful — until now.
“I'm happy for the brotherly love from Kabza De Small with this gift and his support for my music career,” said Thukzin.
“I've been looking for these headphones for some time and I couldn't find them.
“It's not like I didn't have headphones at all, just that I wanted these specific ones for the type of music I play.”
Kabza De Small featured on Thukzin's song Magical Ideas on his Permanent Music 3 EP.
“I've known Kabza not so long but it's like I've known him for years. He is my brother. We met in Bloemfontein this past weekend at the event we were booked for — that's were he gave me the present.”
'Brotherly love': Kabza De Small presents Dlala Thukzin with a gift
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram
Kabza De Small has presented Dlala Thukzin with a gift of Pioneer headphones.
According to the iPlan hitmaker, he was looking for the headphones for a while but had been unsuccessful — until now.
“I'm happy for the brotherly love from Kabza De Small with this gift and his support for my music career,” said Thukzin.
“I've been looking for these headphones for some time and I couldn't find them.
“It's not like I didn't have headphones at all, just that I wanted these specific ones for the type of music I play.”
Kabza De Small featured on Thukzin's song Magical Ideas on his Permanent Music 3 EP.
“I've known Kabza not so long but it's like I've known him for years. He is my brother. We met in Bloemfontein this past weekend at the event we were booked for — that's were he gave me the present.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos