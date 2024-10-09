‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ to come to thrilling conclusion on January 10
Telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has been cancelled, but the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, which invested R8m in two seasons of the locally filmed series, believes it was money well spent...
