Chris Brown says he’s determined to perform in South Africa despite Women For Change's attempts to stop the American super star's concerts.
The singer is expected to perform at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 14 and 15. Tickets for the concert on December 15 have sold out.
A petition started by the women’s rights activist group calls for the organiser, Big Concerts, and sponsors to cancel the concerts, and for home affairs to revoke Chris’ visa to prevent him performing.
The petition had garnered more than 30,000 signatures at the time of publishing this article.
The objections to his performing in SA are due to his alleged abusive history.
“Chris Brown has a well-documented history of violence towards several women. In 2009, he was convicted of brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, a case that sparked global outrage. Despite his conviction, his troubling behaviour has continued, with multiple accusations of violence against other women. The Chris Brown: A History of Violence documentary will premiere this October.”
On Monday, Chris took to the comment section of the post by Women For Change, writing: “Can’t wait to come.”
He also took to his timeline to share a picture of him wearing a balaclava with South African print.
“I’m stepping on sh*t,” he captioned the post.
‘Can’t wait to come’ — Chris Brown responds to petition to ban his SA concerts
Image: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NYLON
