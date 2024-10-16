Loyiso and Jennifer Bala are happily married and have marked a milestone in their union.
The couple took to their timeline to pen heartfelt messages to each other when celebrating their 13th anniversary.
“Thirteen years of love, partnership and incredible memories with my best friend. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her by my side. And though I’m miles away, she’s always with me in heart and spirit. Grateful for the life we’ve built and the beautiful family we share. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love and growth. Happy anniversary my love Jennifer,” Loyiso wrote.
13 years down and a lifetime to go: Loyiso and Jennifer celebrate their anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Loyiso Bala/ Instagram
Loyiso and Jennifer Bala are happily married and have marked a milestone in their union.
The couple took to their timeline to pen heartfelt messages to each other when celebrating their 13th anniversary.
“Thirteen years of love, partnership and incredible memories with my best friend. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her by my side. And though I’m miles away, she’s always with me in heart and spirit. Grateful for the life we’ve built and the beautiful family we share. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love and growth. Happy anniversary my love Jennifer,” Loyiso wrote.
Actress and singer Khanya Greens also recently celebrated her anniversary with her partner Mpumelelo Magudulela.
“Celebrated five years of marriage. Mpumelelo Magudulela, thank you for making it so special. Wishing for many, many, many more years with you,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos