5 Minutes with Miss World SA Zoalize Van Rensburg

What is your name, and where were you born?

Zoalize Van Rensburg. I was born in Pretoria.

Your family is close knit. Tell us about your mom and brother?

My family is my world. It has always been the three of us, and the love we share for the world of pageantry is definitely the glue to this relationship. My brother is a fashion designer, and I can proudly say we run a fashion brand called Ember Man together. They both played such a vital role in my Miss World South Africa success story. It has truly been such a blessing to have a mother and brother who believe in my dream with their whole hearts. They are the backbone of my success.

What made you re-enter Miss World SA?

The first year I entered, I was a 17-year-old Zoalize, chasing her lifelong dream of becoming a Miss World, and using the ambassadorship to show people in South Africa there are no limitations, except the ones of your mind, when it comes to your dreams. I was not ready to give up on a dream that was quite literally a lifetime in the making. As cliché as it sounds, I just had a feeling about coming back one last time. The risk of coming back was always subconsciously there, but I pushed through and showed my heart to our country, and ultimately, the risk of giving my vice position for something greater paid off. I am so grateful that the country has entrusted me to bring home that fourth Blue crown.

What felt different this year?

I felt a sense of contentment knowing that what is not meant for me shall pass. I felt at ease knowing I’m taking full control of my narrative, and whether I win or lose, it’s another chapter in my book of life. The entire experience is one I will treasure forever, as I get ready for the international festival ... I will continue to carry that feeling of being a national finalist with me, as I felt so in touch with the South African culture. I truly am honoured to show this to the world.

Carol Bouwer is a formidable businesswoman but new to pageantry. Why did you trust her to understand pageantry?

I admire her open-minded approach to the pageant industry. As much as Miss World is categorised as a beauty pageant, it is actually the furthest thing from a traditional pageant ... Miss World has various fast-track challenges, one of my favourites being the head-to-head challenge, where we get to speak about our innovative ideas on combating the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the world. Ms Bouwer’s entrepreneurial skills and vast network make her the perfect director for Miss World SA. She has always had our best interest at heart. The pageant industry is something that you can learn, but morals and values are instilled in you from a young age, and I love the essence of family she brings to the MWSA programme. That is why I trust her, and I know together we can achieve the success we envision for our country.

What has been the highlight of winning?

For me, it’s the opportunity to showcase my beauty with a purpose project, called Never Too Young to Advocate, to the world. Working with orphans, and seeing how my story has inspired them to make their own dreams a reality, is the most fruitful gift. The children I have worked with for the past year and a half have become my family. I am honoured to carry them in my heart to the 72nd Miss World festival.

You won a scholarship to Malaysia’s Limkokwing as part of your package last year but were selected to remain in SA. We know you still want to study, are you going to return to the books after Miss World?

Staying in South Africa was such an important decision I made, and one I have no regrets about. I felt from the moment I stepped off of the Miss World stage in 2023 that I have unfinished business, and I was so determined to come back and show the world your age or background does not make you less worthy. The risk of coming back and offering up my scholarship paid off by Miss World is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am fully dedicated to the journey. I’m no longer representing just myself. I’m am representing 63 million of you ... and if I were privileged enough to become Miss World, I represent almost 8 billion people. I have dreams of working in the field of diplomacy, and I believe that Miss World has aided me in catching a glimpse of what that sphere looks like ... I for sure have plans of pursuing a degree in political sciences.