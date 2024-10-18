There is an uproar about DJ Tira's song Siya'Phothula (we are having fun) as it excludes Durban influencer Mgilane.
Two months ago the pair looked certain to enter a recording studio together, but the DJ apparently excluding him has caused a stir among social media users.
A source close to the situation said the song is taken from Mgilane's trend which helped him shoot to fame in Durban.
“How does he use Mgilane's flow without him in the song? It's like he stole his flow from him because what's evident is the exclusion of Mgilane. People are not liking the song because the originator isn't included”, said the source.
Another source said: “Uyakanga [he's being silly]. People are really disappointed with Tira's move”.
Asked about the controversy surrounding the song, DJ Tira said: “The song is doing well on digital platforms. I'm back with my gqom sound to the fullest. People on social media will always talk. We've got Mgilane on the promo. When you put him in, they ask why you are putting Mgilane there.
“People will always have something to say and angeke sizwe ngabo [I won't take instruction from them]. They'll see Mgilane on the music video. This wasn't a music video but a promotional video.”
DJ Tira won't take instruction from social media users about his music
