Staged murder scene at taxi rank dupes shocked commuters
Montywood film crew sets up fake shooting scene with ‘dead’ body for latest episode of new series
Thousands of Mdantsane residents were in for a shock on Thursday morning when they came across what they thought was a bullet-riddled car with a dead body inside at the highway taxi rank...
