Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia pulled out all the stops to celebrate their second daughter Messiah Shauwn Junior's first birthday in style.
The couple spared no expense in throwing an extravagant party fit for royalty.
The birthday bash was a fairy tale-themed extravaganza, complete with a custom made castle cake, floral arrangements, balloon decorations, a child-friendly entertainment zone with face painting, bouncing castles and a delectable buffet spread.
The doting parents shared heartfelt messages and special moments with their little one on social media.
The party was attended by close family and friends, including Andile's mother Shauwn Mpisane and other prominent figures.
Fans and followers flooded social media gushing over the couple's lavish celebration.
WATCH | Andile and Tamia Mpisane splurge on lavish 1st birthday bash for their little princess
Image: Instagram/Tamia Mpisane
