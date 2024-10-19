'I'm a humble guy': Oscar Mbo on accusations he's rude to other artists

“I'm a humble guy, I respect people and there's a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later but truth always prevails.”
These are the words of house DJ Oscar Mbo who has been attacked for allegedly being rude and arrogant towards other artists performing after him at events.
The recent Cultural Urban Festival Africa in Bloemfontein turned into a battleground for Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo. The controversy began when Makhadzi accused Oscar of sabotaging her performance by removing her USB.
Makhadzi took to social media to express her frustration and apologise to her fans. She claimed Oscar's actions cut her set short, leaving her and her fans disappointed.
“I am sorry to perform 20 minutes. I don't know if this is all about Oscar Mbo PR trend but why in such crazy moments when people paid money to see us? Unfortunately Oscar Mbo's DJ removed my USB when I was about to finish,” she wrote.
Oscar was also accused of forcibly removing rising star Kharisma from the stage while she was performing at a music festival in Limpopo.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Yes God hit maker said he felt the event's organisers should have cleared his name after the controversy. “Yes, in all honesty event organisers are the ones that gather us under one roof to trade, they are in charge of the shows or time slots and operations as a whole. So having their say on these things would clear up a lot of confusion on situations that happen during shows which end up getting artists fighting among themselves”, he said.
Asked if would honour bookings in Bloemfontein and Limpopo, Oscar said: “Yes, entirely. I already have a lot of them lined up. Situations that happened with me and artists can happen to anyone, so it’s crucial to always mend what’s broken and focus on the future.”
Oscar said he would maintain a good working relationship with Kharisma and Makhadzi moving forward, “I was the one who ensured that I am in a good space with these artists that are mentioned and I did that for harmony among us and for the future and working relationships.”
'I'm a humble guy': Oscar Mbo on accusations he's rude to other artists
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
“I'm a humble guy, I respect people and there's a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later but truth always prevails.”
These are the words of house DJ Oscar Mbo who has been attacked for allegedly being rude and arrogant towards other artists performing after him at events.
The recent Cultural Urban Festival Africa in Bloemfontein turned into a battleground for Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo. The controversy began when Makhadzi accused Oscar of sabotaging her performance by removing her USB.
Makhadzi took to social media to express her frustration and apologise to her fans. She claimed Oscar's actions cut her set short, leaving her and her fans disappointed.
“I am sorry to perform 20 minutes. I don't know if this is all about Oscar Mbo PR trend but why in such crazy moments when people paid money to see us? Unfortunately Oscar Mbo's DJ removed my USB when I was about to finish,” she wrote.
Oscar was also accused of forcibly removing rising star Kharisma from the stage while she was performing at a music festival in Limpopo.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Yes God hit maker said he felt the event's organisers should have cleared his name after the controversy. “Yes, in all honesty event organisers are the ones that gather us under one roof to trade, they are in charge of the shows or time slots and operations as a whole. So having their say on these things would clear up a lot of confusion on situations that happen during shows which end up getting artists fighting among themselves”, he said.
Asked if would honour bookings in Bloemfontein and Limpopo, Oscar said: “Yes, entirely. I already have a lot of them lined up. Situations that happened with me and artists can happen to anyone, so it’s crucial to always mend what’s broken and focus on the future.”
Oscar said he would maintain a good working relationship with Kharisma and Makhadzi moving forward, “I was the one who ensured that I am in a good space with these artists that are mentioned and I did that for harmony among us and for the future and working relationships.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos