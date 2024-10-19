Singer Msaki is one of the performers on the bill for the Luxurious Marble Circus food and music festival to be held at The Ground in Muldersdrift west of Johannesburg on October 26 and 27.
According to the organisers, this unique event promises to “blend the 100% down-to-earth realness of Windhoek Beer with the enchanting flair of a fantastical atmosphere in the beautifully curated spaces of The Ground”.
The Windhoek Grand Mirage Hotel will serve as the backdrop for this event. Guests can look forward to immersing themselves in a weekend filled with exceptional tastes and captivating performances that celebrate creativity and community.
The event has included musicians such as Zakes Bantwini, Vinny Da Vinci, Greg Maloka, Major League DJz, Msaki, Micasa and Murumba Pitch.
The Windhoek Grand Mirage Hotel also has an exciting line-up of performances from talented artists including Murumba Pitch, Kitchen Mess and Lobela.
“We are excited to partner with Luxurious Marble Circus for this unique event. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the essence of Windhoek Beer, celebrating both our commitment to quality and the vibrant culture of our community,” said Windhoek Beer brand manager Corinne Anderson. “We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of incredible flavours, performances and shared experiences.”
Singer Msaki to perform at Luxurious Marble Circus event
Image: Veli Nhlapo
