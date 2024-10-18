Thapelo Esau has made a triumphant return to the music scene after nearly permanently losing her voice.
During Idols SA season 12 in 2016, the singer from Vosloorus on the East Rand fell out of the competition after she lost her voice. When making a comeback for season 13, Thapelo was faced with the same issue which again threatened her dreams of becoming a singer.
“I grew up with a hoarse voice and I thought it was natural, and then I got onto the competition. I've always wanted to go on Idols and in my head I envisioned winning the competition - when I was there I was progressing,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“When I got into the top nine the end was in sight, but my voice was burnt out and I could not perform. I struggled, so production took me to a specialist where we found out my voice, this whole time, was injured. I was on the verge of losing my voice permanently.”
Thapelo recalls going through a depressive period during that time.
In 2018 she underwent surgery to remove cysts on her vocal cords. Thapelo said it was only in 2020 that she felt comfortable to sing again.
Former 'Idols SA' contestant Thapelo Esau back after near-permanent voice loss
“The depression got worse after the surgery because I could not sing. I couldn't do what I've always wanted to do. I sounded like the worst singer ever. I couldn't sing a note at all. Singing was challenging and I had to relearn how to sing. I had a bit of an identity crisis for a while. I had to learn from scratch.”
While on a musical hiatus, Thapelo went to work as a legal intern in Ekurhuleni and a financial adviser at Old Mutual before quitting the corporate world with hopes to return to her first love — music. Taking the plunge led to her being approached by David Gresham Records to sign an exclusive artist agreement.
“When it came I had given up, so I took it as a sign. I was on Idols in 2017. I was No 7 on Idols SA and this opportunity came in the seventh year after Idols. Seven is the number of completion, so I was certain this meant something special.”
Thapelo is determined more than ever to make her mark in the music space through resilience and hard work.
She has just launched her first single Vuma which was recorded in August and will release her first body of work in 2025.
“I remind myself of why I started. The little girl that would perform for the family is why I fight for this no matter how psychologically challenging it is. I will see it through. We are reintroducing Thapelo and playing around with different sounds before we release a body of work.”
