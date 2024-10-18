'Her death touched many lives' — Connie Chiume's children to continue her legacy

Two months after the death of veteran actress Connie Chiume her son Nongelo says he and his family are determined to preserve her legacy.
The multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed actress died at Garden City Hospital aged 72.
She was described as a legend dedicated to her craft and starred in hit local and international productions including the Marvel film Black Panther, Mzansi Magic's Gomora and e.tv's Rhythm City.
Beyond being in the spotlight, Connie was dedicated to empowering her community and had a passion for cultural exchange, a mission she carried forward through her foundation, The Connie Chiume Foundation.
“A few months after the passing of ma'am Chiume, the Connie Chiume Foundation continues with her legacy by continuing the work she started. She was big on cultural exchange. She has been doing that for the longest time and we feel that is an important thing that needs to be done,” Nongelo told TshisaLIVE.
“The Pulse of South Africa was a project supported by the sport, arts and culture department and other partners. We are looking at ensuring we keep her legacy alive by ensuring we have that annual festival again in the US.”
Nongelo said they were also looking to continue the acting workshops Connie hosted in rural areas and townships with her daughter, actress and rapper Nothando Mabuza.
Dealing with the loss of their mother has not been easy, Nongelo admits.
“You can never say you're coping but in celebration and respect of the type of life and the person she was, she was a person who believed life must continue and she has left a great legacy for us to take on and continue, so among my siblings we are all doing that. We are all playing our roles and contributions.”
Knowing their mother lived a full life brings them comfort.
“For the last five years I think she was celebrated, particularly in the international space. We saw her travelling the world and being honoured, which brings some level of peace that she smelt it, she saw it. She said it herself.
“We are appreciative of the love she got while she was still alive and we are appreciative of the love she got in her passing. Her death touched many lives and that meant a lot to us, it meant her work was visible and her work was celebrated, so we can only protect that legacy.”
'Her death touched many lives' — Connie Chiume's children to continue her legacy
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ connie Chiume
