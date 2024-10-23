On Tuesday afternoon, a swift response by police and private security companies led to the arrest of seven suspects who allegedly robbed the jewellery shop.
Four suspects were cornered and arrested at Christiaan de Wet Road, opposite the mall, and two firearms were recovered. Police chased the other suspects to Dobsonville, where three more were arrested and two firearms recovered. Some of the jewellery was recovered.
Social media users also suggested one of the seven robbers is alleged to be the one who robbed an Afrotainment studio in June.
The award-winning DJ and producer said at the time thieves stole expensive equipment, including studio monitors, keyboards, microphones, digital mixers and hard drives with music files that have not been released.
“This is so heartbreaking,” he said.
A reward of R20,000 has been offered to anyone who comes forward with information “that leads to the successful recovery of the studio equipment”.
TshisaLIVE tried to obtain comment from DJ Tira regarding the claims on social media but he was not available.
DJ Tira finds himself at the centre of controversy
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is at the centre of controversy as it is alleged one of the Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort, jewellery robbers is his dancer.
News of the controversy went viral on social media on Tuesday with a video clip of the alleged robber dancing in the presence of DJ Tira in a club's VIP area. In the clip DJ Tira can be seen among his entourage cheering the dancer.
Afrotainment boss DJ Tira is at the centre of controversy as it is alleged one of the Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort, jewellery robbers is his dancer.News of the controversy went viral on social media on Tuesday with a video clip of the alleged robber dancing in the presence of DJ Tira in a club's VIP area. In the clip DJ Tira can be seen among his entourage cheering the dancer. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
On Tuesday afternoon, a swift response by police and private security companies led to the arrest of seven suspects who allegedly robbed the jewellery shop.
Four suspects were cornered and arrested at Christiaan de Wet Road, opposite the mall, and two firearms were recovered. Police chased the other suspects to Dobsonville, where three more were arrested and two firearms recovered. Some of the jewellery was recovered.
Social media users also suggested one of the seven robbers is alleged to be the one who robbed an Afrotainment studio in June.
The award-winning DJ and producer said at the time thieves stole expensive equipment, including studio monitors, keyboards, microphones, digital mixers and hard drives with music files that have not been released.
“This is so heartbreaking,” he said.
A reward of R20,000 has been offered to anyone who comes forward with information “that leads to the successful recovery of the studio equipment”.
TshisaLIVE tried to obtain comment from DJ Tira regarding the claims on social media but he was not available.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos