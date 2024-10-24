Lerato is on a mission to keep her husband's legacy alive.
“Being the custodian of his legacy means it will be treated with the dignity it deserves. Jabba and I were together for 10 years and married for three, so I know him well and I'm equipped to keep his legacy alive for as long as I'm alive,” Lerato previously told TshisaLIVE.
“Jabba's music is one of the most important and diverse catalogues in the history of South African urban music and hip-hop. There's no way I can sit back and let that disappear. I am best equipped to take care of his legacy and it's almost my lifelong calling.”
When celebrating his heavenly birthday, Lerato reminisced about HHP's first BET Africa Cypher, gushing over his talent.
“I have always been in awe watching Motho create something out of nothing, creating moods out of words, creating music out of silence, listening to him freestyle was a treat.
“This particular day all he needed from me was to make him look good. Which I f**ken killed, head to toe baby! He killed his freestyle then we went home to watch Amazing Race. Happy birthday wena San! Wena Bosso! Wena Legende. Wena Kgosi. Wena Prototype. Wena Motho. I know you skeemile Mawe & diyawa blind (as it always did) Lerato ha le fele,” she wrote.
HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi remembers him on the anniversary of his death
Image: LERATO SENGADI/ INSTAGRAM
Publicist and HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi took a trip down memory lane of her days with the late rapper on his death anniversary.
Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo was 38 when he died on October 24 2018.
Lerato took to her Instagram timeline to pen a heartfelt tribute.
“We will never ever forget you Motho! I’m going to keep making sure of that. October 24, the day my life changed forever. What I know for sure is Motho is beyond proud of me on every level! Not all battles are visible and neither are the victories.” Jabba forever!
