Amanda Black to take audience on African journey of hope, love
‘Amazulu’ star excited to entertain home fans in East London
Image: SUPPLIED
Multi-award-winning soul singer Amanda Black is set to take her audience on a soulful journey home with a special live session at Hemmingways’ Rooftop venue on Saturday.
The Amazulu star, who launched her latest album, From My Soil to Yours, in 2023, will be taking a trip down memory lane with some of her older hits as well as new songs from the album.
The artist has been in the spotlight after her hit single Amazulu, released in 2016.
Performing in her hometown has always been an exhilarating experience for the talented artist, who is originally from Mthatha.
Early in 2024, the organisers of the concert hosted a Facebook audition, with the most-voted artist being given the opportunity to join the star and share five minutes of fame.
The winner was Nobesuthu Mandlovu, from Gqeberha.
Mandlovu is a poet, singer, songwriter and a producer who is also carving a name for herself in the music industry.
Award-winning show comes to East London
The 31-year-old Black said she would share her musical journey with listeners who had supported her from when she first started out until the release of her latest album.
Black, whose real name is Amanda Antony, is known for hits such as Vuka, Power, Ndizele Wena and Buyela Kimi.
She said performing at home was always exciting.
“East London is home to me, and I love performing here; the love from the crowd is always overwhelming.
“People can expect to laugh, cry, dance, and sing along to some of their favourite songs.
“It will truly be a journey,” she said.
“Our set has songs from all four albums so there might be a song for hopefully everybody.
“I just want everybody to feel free and just allow themselves to be present through the journey of the concert and hopefully heal through my storytelling of my own healing.
“There’s a couple of songs that I’m featured on that are hopefully coming out this year, maybe next year, so people can be on the lookout for them,” she said.
Sip, savour and talk all things wine
She hoped to share a message of hope, freedom and love.
“I love performing at home, especially because most of the time my family is always there supporting me and the atmosphere when I perform at home is amazing.
“I’m inspired by my experiences on earth, good, bad and everything in between, where I’m from has a big influence on how I view life and how I express it in music.”
Organiser Luzuko Khohli, who is the founder of the Afrika Unite Cultural International Festival, said Rooftop event was a build-up to the festival.
“We are keeping people aware about the big upcoming festival.
“We do these build-up events yearly, we choose different artists for different reasons.
“We saw Amanda as one of the artists fitting our criteria because of the kind of music she does, which has love and a positive message for society,” Khohli said.
Singer Msaki to perform at Luxurious Marble Circus event
He said Black was a true reflection of Africanism and it was important that she returned home to treat her fans.
“We looked at the fact that she is very true to herself in terms of representing her own culture, those are the elements that influenced us.”
Khohli said providing upcoming musicians with a platform to perform was important.
“Local talent is very important to us because we believe in cultivating a platform for them.
“When they perform with these big artists they start believing in themselves, in their own dreams, and that leads them to working harder.
“This time we used a different approach, we opened a competition for the ladies who had an interest in opening for Amanda and the competition ran for three months and Nobesuthu Mandlovu won.
“We also have a talented lady DJ, she plays Afro-pop and she will also be on the decks.”
Kohli said tickets were selling fast.
“Tickets are moving very fast, hopefully we will sell out before the show.
“If not, tickets will still be available at the door. The sooner they grab their tickets, the better.”
