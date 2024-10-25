Entertainment

Ex 'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku makes his return to the small screen

25 October 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Actor Innocent Masuku makes his return on TV.
Actor Innocent Masuku makes his return on TV.
Image: Facebook

Former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku is returning to TV as a presenter on Moja Love's Buyele'khaya.

After battling personal challenges, including a battle with drugs, the Yizo Yizo star known for his role as Bobo, or Bakstina, has made a remarkable comeback.

Buyele'khaya focuses on helping homeless people return to their homes. This inspiring return proves second chances are real and no struggle is too big to overcome.

Moja Love publicist Nonzwi Cekete confirmed the return of Masuku and said the show will start on January 18 at 9pm.

“We are a channel that believes people deserve a second chance so we approached him. Viewers can expect to see families reunited with their loved ones. The road is full of twists and turns but a happy ending of reuniting loved ones is what we aim for,” she said.

Efforts to contact Masuku were unsuccessful as he was unavailable.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold
Media Briefing outlining progress made since the deployment at gang affected ...