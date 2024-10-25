Former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku is returning to TV as a presenter on Moja Love's Buyele'khaya.
Ex 'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku makes his return to the small screen
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku is returning to TV as a presenter on Moja Love's Buyele'khaya.
After battling personal challenges, including a battle with drugs, the Yizo Yizo star known for his role as Bobo, or Bakstina, has made a remarkable comeback.
Buyele'khaya focuses on helping homeless people return to their homes. This inspiring return proves second chances are real and no struggle is too big to overcome.
Moja Love publicist Nonzwi Cekete confirmed the return of Masuku and said the show will start on January 18 at 9pm.
“We are a channel that believes people deserve a second chance so we approached him. Viewers can expect to see families reunited with their loved ones. The road is full of twists and turns but a happy ending of reuniting loved ones is what we aim for,” she said.
Efforts to contact Masuku were unsuccessful as he was unavailable.
